Preview Revealed! Release Date & More To Know

Officials unveiled a preview of My Isekai Life Episode 1. The production of the upcoming anime plans to release a full-fledged premiere for the audience. Because of this, it is releasing a trailer to create hype around it. The release date of the first episode of the upcoming anime is not that far away anymore. Keisuke Kojima translates the vision of the source manga into anime. However, REVOROOT has taken over the animation. But before we dive into more details, here are a few updates on the anime’s source light novel that you should know!

Shinkoshoto wrote the original light novel. However, Huuka Kazabana illustrated the light novel in pictorial form. The original run began digitally in October 2017. The website that released it digitally is Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

My Isekai Life Episode 1: Preview Available!

The official My Isekai Life Episode 1 YouTube channel has released a preview video for the first episode of the anime. The preview video shows chaos reigning in the forest of a fantasy world. Monsters cause this chaos. The bureaucrats of this fantasy world can’t handle it. However, a strange man wearing a blue suit appears in this world.

He befriends some monster creatures and ends the threat. But the problem is that no one knows anything about him. How did he control the monsters that were even hard to reach? All these questions arise among the inhabitants of the fantasy world.

What is the anime about?

The upcoming season of the anime will be about the first volume of the original light novel. It’s about the merging of the real world with the fantasy world. Yuji Sano is a working machine that has nothing else besides corporate work. The person who is constantly sitting in front of a computer receives an unknown message on the PC. Frustrated, Yuji restarts the PC, which triggers the summoning into a fantasy world.

Yuji arrives in a fantasy world where he is a monster tamer. He has the ability to befriend slimes and enhance them with their magical powers. That makes him even stronger in this fantasy world. But why did fate bring him into this world? Is Yuji destined to become the best magician?

Release date of My Isekai Life Episode 1

The production team for the upcoming anime has already made an announcement regarding the release date. It has been stated that My Isekai Life Episode 1 will be released on July 4, 2022 at 9pm (JST). We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!