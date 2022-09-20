Placing The Final Goal! Release Date & Plot Details

Following the release of this week’s chapter, Blue Lock’s latest foray would go on hiatus. However, fans will be able to enjoy the newest one, Blue Lock Chapter 189, soon enough. In the final chapter, Isagi made the decision to hunt down Reo and Nagi and take the place left by Chigiri. However, even now he does not find any ways to achieve the goal. So will he get the time to shine in this match? Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter.

In the plot below, fans can see what Reo and Nagi are up to. For her, defeating Yoichi is much more important than winning the match. This is the conflict of interest that will play out in the coming weeks.

Blue Lock Chapter 189: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the upcoming chapter of Blue Lock is Yes Boss. According to the released plot details, this chapter will deal with the arrival of Nagi and Reo. And the only thing that can stop them is the Metavision. The chapter is then cut to an internal monologue by Reo. He’ll think this is one of the few times he might actually think about hitting the iron. Although the bastards held the match.

Later even Nagi will realize that Reo already knows what to do in such a situation. This is how teamwork works optimally. However, Blue Lock Chapter 189 will come to an end without showing who would actually take the gate in hand. In the end, all eyes will be on Isagi Yoichi and these two.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 188 was “Vortex”. The chapter began with the resumption of the game. The Bastard Munichs led the game 2-1. Agi noticed that Isagi Yoichi’s movements had improved from before. Kunigami saw this and tried to keep up with his level. However, Agi got in his way to stop the incoming attacks. Isagi understood that this was like the situation when he faced Noa and Lavinho.

Chigiri also tried to take the spotlight in the game. But Isagi saw that he had moved too fast and missed the chance to take over the game. The chapter ended with Yoichi seeing that he could easily take the place vacated by Chigiri. In the end, he decided to become the arms and legs of Agi and reach a fiery place that no one had touched before.

At the time of writing, no break in the release of the latest chapter has been announced. Therefore, Blue Lock Chapter 189 will be released this week without delay. The final release date of the chapter is September 21, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of this sports manga on Kodansha official sites only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.