Physically Fighting Jonathan Majors In Ant-Man 3 Was ‘Amazing’ For Paul Rudd

In an interview conducted by The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the Fox Theater in Los Angeles, Paul Rudd spoke about what it was like to be with him from head to toe to go Jonathan Majors. “It’s real,” he laughed. “It feels intense.”

Rudd praised Major’s performance as Marvel’s next big villain, stating that Kang felt like a “formidable foe” during the making of Quantumania. He then reminded viewers that Majors was in the middle of training for boxing drama Creed III, which pits the Lovecraft Country actor against an equally massive Michael B. Jordan. “…[H]”We were also preparing to do ‘Creed,'” Rudd explained, “so every time we did one of these fight choreographies… it was real. It was wonderful.”

The Hollywood Reporter also asked if Rudd would be returning in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film, to which the actor replied, “No comment” – although he admitted he would if there were any solid future plans for Ant- one would give I don’t know anything about her anyway. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters worldwide on February 17, 2023.