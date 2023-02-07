Phyllis Smith Says James Spader Brought A ‘Different Kind Of Energy’ To The Office After Steve Carell Left

James Spader had a long filmography before joining The Office, having starred in numerous films and television shows. However, he didn’t necessarily have much experience with comedy. He appeared in an episode of “Seinfeld” and starred in a few satires, but he wasn’t particularly known for being a funny guy, unlike Will Ferrell, who arrived on the show towards the end of Steve Carell’s tenure as Deangelo Vickers was fetched.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he brought a different kind of energy to Carell, who was a veteran comedian. Speaking to MovieWeb.com in 2011, shortly after Robert California came on board, Phyllis Smith was asked what it was like working with James Spader, to which she replied, “It’s been great. It is different. James Spader brings a different kind of energy to the set. he is lovely Really nice. The process is different than Steve Carell I think. His approach to things is different. It’s really interesting to work with him. I enjoy watching his character develop and grow.”

Robert didn’t stick with it too long. He was always intended as a one-season character (via New York Daily News), but he certainly left his mark on viewers.