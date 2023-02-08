Phineas And Ferb’s Trio Of Insects Was Voiced By Major Hollywood Stars

The bug trio of “Phineas and Ferb” may be small in stature, and even smaller in relation to their overall role, but the names behind the characters’ voices certainly aren’t. Their leader, Napoleon, is voiced by none other than JK Simmons, a Hollywood actor famous for roles in films like Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” movies (via IMDb). The second bug, Wendell, is similarly voiced by Josh Gad, who fans may recognize from movies like 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. Finally, the third Bug Floyd is voiced by Stephen Root, who has appeared in films such as Get Out.

It might sound surprising to have three well-known actors playing a trio of animated bugs, but all three of these stars actually have extensive voice acting experience. Simmons voiced Tenzin throughout The Legend of Korra series and Cave Johnson in Valve’s Portal video games. Meanwhile, Gad portrays the snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen films, and Root has appeared in various roles in both Gravity Falls and Adventure Time. “You can just literally close your eyes and go to this theater of the mind place […] and just do what you do,” Simmons once said over Today’s voice acting.

The original series of Phineas and Ferb ended long ago, but the show still lives on through specials, movies, and a revival by original creator Dan Provenmire. Perhaps a new project could reunite the actors behind the Bug Trio for another star-studded cameo.