Performer To Youtuber: Brittani Louise Taylor Bio And Career, Relationship Mother Life Net Worth, And More The most watched female YouTube stars, Brittani Louis Taylor is famous for her humorous videos, as well as for her acting abilities.

Many users are looking for details about Brittani Taylor on the internet , based on her amazing performance and appearance on her own YouTube Channel.

Brittani Louise Taylor Bio And Career,

The channel has greater than 1.41 million users on her channel, and her parenting advice videos are

popular. The sections below will assist you understand more details about this Los Angeles- based YouTuber.

Brittani Louise Taylor Bio

The YouTube star also known as the model Brittani Louise Taylor was born 24 August 1983 in Minnesota in America.

United States as the daughter of Barbara Taylor and Robert Taylor. She’s 39 in 2022. She grew up with Blake Taylor, her brother. Blake Taylor.

Her name is American citizens of Caucasian descent. The sign of her birth is Virgo. She finished her education at Sedona the Red Rock high school.

She was enrolled in Arizona state university for her graduation. However, she was not able to finish the program and, later, she dropped out of the university.

Brittani Louise Taylor Career

Brittani Louise Taylor started her acting career as an actress. She quit college and relocated to Hollywood. She’s been a fan of the entertainment industry since early years.

She attended several acting classes, and even got small roles in TV and films. However, she’s not happy in her career as an actor.

This is why she created the YouTube channel which she began to post fascinating videos of her day-to-day life.

Taylor’s YouTube channel uses her own name. She posted her debut video on January 23rd in 2009 and has had more than 266,629,983 viewers to date.

Apart from the channel Brittani Taylor also had two channels titled “Brittani” along with “Brittanilouise”. On the former channel, she uploads clips, behind the scenes as well as other funny content.

She has a number of videos that she makes with her son Misha and the videos have a large number of followers.

Then she decided to take a absence from YouTube because of her marital issues and all the issues are detailed in her book “A Unsucky Love Story Resolving Unhappily Forever”.

Brittani Louise Taylor Relationship

At present, Brittani Taylor is enjoying her single life and is paying more attention to her work and YouTube. In 2016, she got married to her boyfriend Milos.

The couple lived together until the couple ended up in an end of the line. The couple have a son named Misha and is now married to Brittani.

In addition to her marriage she was also engaged to the ex of her boyfriend Joey Anderton for 2 years. She was in a relationship with Steven Winter from the year 2014 until the year 2015.

Brittani Louise Taylor Mama’s life

Brittani Louise Taylor is in love with her mother’s love for the son Misha. She has shared many pictures and videos of her son on Instagram along with TikTok.

She’s been updating her son’s progress and has made it available to the public.

There’s a highlight of her Instagram page called “Mom Life” and she has a variety of parenting videos on the YouTube channel.

Recently, she posted a picture with Misha with the caption ” If you’re in need of an Valentine We’ve got it! …”.

Brittani Louise Taylor Social Media

Brittani Louise Taylor a celebrity who is involved on social networks,, particularly in her YouTube channel that focuses on fashion, beauty, and fashion.

She has a YouTube Channel name is “Brittani Louise Taylor” and it has more than 1.41 million users.

She is primarily focused on comedy-related content, which includes sketches, music video parodies funny, stop motion, parenting tips and much more.

Taylor actively participates on Instagram as well as TikTok as well. About 176K people follow Taylor on Instagram and she has five million users on TikTok.

Brittani Louise Taylor’s Weight And Weight

Brittani Louis Taylor is 5 11 inches tall, and weighs 60 kg. She is slim in her body and keeps her body in shape by exercising and eating right. Her eyes are blue and she has brown hair too.

Brittani Louise Taylor Net Worth

Being one of the top popular YouTube women and an actor, Taylor is a household name and has also earned a decent amount of income.

According to data Taylor’s net worth is about $4.5 millions dollars. Taylor is not employed by anyone , and she’s not making any money neither. YouTube is her main source of income.

Taylor earns around $45 000 per year from YouTube.