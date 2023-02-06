Pedro Pascal’s Mario SNL Skit Is The Video Game Adaptation We Need More Than Ever

From Mario serving as a weary smuggler to Rainbow Road being a banana-strewn hellscape, the “SNL” sketch offers hilarious glimpses into a dark and mature adaptation of the Nintendo franchise. Of course, it probably never will, and the sketch even hints at how ridiculous it would be to give “Mario Kart” the HBO treatment. Still, the idea of ​​having a Goomba act as a zombie from The Last of Us is pretty compelling. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the “SNL” short is seeing Pascal in his Mario outfit with a shotgun.

As expected, the Mario and “SNL” crossover became an instant viral sensation on social media. Pascal’s sketch is trending on various social media and video sharing sites, including YouTube, where it received over 3 million views in 24 hours. The sketch even received a nod from official “Last of Us” HBO Twitter Account. Neil Druckmann, who helped create both the game and the series, further shared Pascal’s sketch social media as well as.

“To be honest, I think Pedro Pascal was a great choice to portray Mario,” says Reddit user u/Yummie23. Others, like u/TheSeventhAnimorph, expressed genuine interest in seeing a gritty take on Mario Kart. While it’s doubtful Nintendo will ever commission a full-fledged version of their beloved franchise, viewers can look forward to the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which Chris Pratt will voice the ever-popular red-hat plumber.