Pedro Pascal Dishes On How Closely The Last Of Us Will Honor The Video Game

Speaking to GQ, Pascal revealed that The Last of Us is in the best of hands with Neil Druckmann. When asked how closely the script for the series follows the video game, Pascal replied, “There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what’s iconic to the video game experience, and also.” [to include] Things you wouldn’t necessarily expect. And then directions that you would expect would go and might not go…they do some really smart things is all I can say.

The ‘The Mandalorian’ actor combined Druckmann’s work on ‘The Last of Us’ with that of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The duo’s love of Star Wars was evident in their work on The Mandalorian and the subsequent spin-offs that revived the franchise. Pascal says Druckmann and co-writer Craig Mazin share the same love for The Last of Us and will strive to make it a series that fans of the games will love.

The Game of Thrones graduate revealed his take on Joel would not be a copy of Baker’s video game performance. Although he lacked the skills to play the game, he watched his nephew play some of it but wanted to keep a healthy distance to avoid imitation. “I found Joel so impressive — I found the whole thing such a visually stunning experience,” he said, “and then I got worried that I wanted to emulate too much, which I think might be right in certain circumstances, and then a mistakes in others. So I just wanted to create a healthy distance and be more in the hands of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.”