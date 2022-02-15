Paul Lieberstein’s Weight Loss And Cancer Rumors: Paul Lieberstein Bio, Career, Family, Net Worth And Height And Weight. Paul Leiberstein, writer, executive producer and a cast member of The Office is one of the most loved characters of The Office fandom.

The season seven of the sitcom premiered The Office had many fans who The Office were worried about the sudden weight loss of Paul Lieberstein and rumored that Leiberstein was suffering from cancer.

The seventh episode of The Office which was aired between 2010 and 2011 Leiberstein appeared thin, and the viewers were shocked by the rapid weight loss of the actor.

Paul Lieberstein’s Weight Loss And Cancer Rumors: Paul Lieberstein Bio, Career, Family, Net Worth And Height And Weight

His sudden weight gain Leiberstein caused speculation of Paul Lieberstein is battling cancer and that’s the cause of the sudden weight reduction.

While Lieberstein did not get much screen time during season 7, viewers from The Office easily noticed the noticeable weight loss within his body and were enthralled by the changes.

Many of the fans have voiced their concerns in Reddit and have stated that the actor is very thinand looks like he’s sick. Some have suggested that Leiberstein’s loss isn’t healthy in any way. A fan suggested that Leiberstein lost weight due to his chain smoking.

Some fans are against the notion that Leiberstein being sick and claim that Leiberstein is just trying to maintain his health.

A lot of fans have also claimed the claim that Paul Leiberstein was constantly tired and nauseated on the set in The Office and also noted that he was absent from numerous public occasions. Both the actor and his team has confirmed the claim.

The family of the actor has stated that Leiberstein’s illness is not a concern, however it didn’t stop fans from spreading the news or concerned about the health status of Paul Leiberstein.

Paul Lieberstein Bio

Paul Lieberstein, the full name Paul Bevan Leiberstein was born on February 22, 1967 at Westport, Connecticut. He has parents named Judith Lieberstein and Stanley Lieberstein. Lieberstein completed his education through Staples High School, and then was accepted into Hamilton College from where he majored in Economics and graduated in 1989.

After finishing his studies at Hamilton College, Lieberstein shifted to New York City where he was an auditor for Peat Marwick for 6 months. Lieberstein aged 54, and his Zodiac Sign is Pisces. Lieberstein has Jewish heritage and adheres to Christianity.

Paul Lieberstein Career

Paul Lieberstein’s initial step as a writer was the American series for teenagers Nickelodeon however Lieberstein was dismissed after the initial season because of the break-up between Lieberstein along with his co-writer.

He was then part of several other rooms for essayists where he held less rewarding jobs like Weird Science and The Naked Truth.

Soon after joining one of these writing spaces, Leiberstein’s brother-in law Greg Daniels, who is also a screenwriter, director and producer, invited Leiberstein to become a member of King of the Hill.

The script was written by Leiberstein for the first few episodes of King of Hill’s first five seasons , and was recognized for his imaginative writing. After the premiere all five seasons on King of the Hill, Paul Leiberstein shared the Primetime Emmy Award for the ‘Outstanding Animation program’.

Then, Lieberstein also was co-executive producer on the show The Drew Carey Show in which he was a co-producer of about 25 episodes. Lieberstein also directed his third, and last season for the show, The Newsroom. The first Leiberstein directed and written film is the film Song of Back and Neck.

Paul Lieberstein joined the team of The Office in 2008 and was reported to be one of those who would be the chief producers for the show. Paul Lieberstein was also a acting support in The Office where he played the role of, Toby Flenderson.

Paul Lieberstein Family

Paul Lieberstein is happily married to his wife Janine Serafin Poreba. Lieberstein and Poreba were married on the 19th of July 2008 on the New York City restaurant Battery Gardens.

Paul Lieberstein has a sister, Sussane who is the director of programming at YouTube premium. He is married to screenwriter, director as well as producer Greg Daniels.

Paul Lieberstein Net Worth

In 2021, Paul Lieberstein has an estimated net worth of $13 million. The main source of income for Paul Lieberstein is from his work as a screenwriter , producer and screenwriter.

Paul Lieberstein Height And Weight

Paul Lieberstein stands at a good high that is 1.77m and weighs 65 kgs. The colour of his eyes are dark brown while the color of his hair light brown.