Owain Arthur Divulges What It’s Really Like Working Alongside Sophia Nomvete On The Rings Of Power

Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete, who portray Middle-earth’s smallest power couple in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, spoke to Fangirlish about the dynamic between their characters and their working relationship. “Well, look at her!” Arthur said laughing and pointing at Nomvete. “I work with this every day!” This prompted Nomvete to step in and joke, “That old thing!”

Honestly, right from the start of the interview it’s clear that the two actors hit it off and aren’t afraid to crack a few jokes to break the tension of a standard interview. In all honesty, they seem closer in real life than their long-married characters on the show, suggesting a pretty special bond.

“Just absolutely phenomenal. We kind of get along on and off the set, don’t we?” asked Arthur Nomvete before making a goofy face. “Ish,” she replied with mock disgust. “So there’s a lot of love, a lot of heart in our relationship, on and off the set,” Arthur concluded more seriously.

Well, if the video of the two ‘The Rings of Power’ cast members together is any indication, they definitely don’t lack chemistry, either in terms of affection or in terms of their shared sense of humor. Either way, keep an eye out for more from the midget duo as the rest of The Rings of Power Season 1 wraps up in the coming weeks.