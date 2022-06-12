Overwatch 2 Early Access Release Date, Trailer, And Characters

No Overwatch title would be complete with its incredible cast of characters. And like its predecessor, Overwatch 2 will have quite a variety of versatile heroes. The first Overwatch offered a whopping 27 characters to choose from, including series favorites like Tracer, Winston, and D.Va. Many of these characters will return in Overwatch 2, but they’ll also be joined by some highly anticipated newcomers. By far at the top of this list of new additions is Junker Queen, a Mad Max-type character that has been bugging players for a long time (as noted by Polygon). Another recent addition is Sojourn, a midrange specialist who has also caused quite a stir and speculation online since her announcement in 2019.

Though not mentioned in the trailer, fans also know that McCree – who has been previewed a few times – has undergone a major transformation in recent months that will carry over to Overwatch 2. The character was renamed Cole Cassidy due to public outcry over his original namesake, former Activision Blizzard employee Jesse McCree.

Overwatch 2 is poised to feature many old favorites, but it looks like the new characters will be just as exciting and memorable.