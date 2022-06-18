Over The Moon For You (Tonikaku Kawaii) Season 2 predictions

The TONIKAWA Season 2 anime TV series is confirmed to be in production.

The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 anime will feature a returning Japanese voice cast and a returning main production staff at animation studio Seven Arcs.

The day before the first season’s finale aired, anime news leaker Spytrue claimed that a Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 TV anime announcement was forthcoming. It just took a lot longer than expected for the news leak to be confirmed.

The second season will continue the story of Nasa Yuzaki and his wife Tsukasa Tsukuyomi. But when will TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 (Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2) come out?

On April 3, 2022, the official Twitter account stated that a special episode called “Uniform (Seifuku)” will release in Summer 2022 ahead of TONIKAWA Season 2. The announcement included a trailer for the new episode.

In addition, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claims that a new episode is releasing in August 2022, the final month of the Summer 2022 anime season.

It’s possible that new information regarding TONIKAWA Season 2 and/or the special episode will be announced on June 29, 2022. On that day, it’s been confirmed that Weekly Shounen Sunday Issue 31, 2022 will have a “big announcement” concerning the series.

A TONIKAWA Season 2 trailer was released on November 6, 2021.

A TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You OVA episode also previously released in 2021. The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 event was streaming a preview of the OVA, which is titled Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~.

(See the Tonikaku Kawaii OVA section below for the trailer and more details.)

The anime’s first season was produced by animation studio Seven Arcs, which is best known for fantasy anime series like Dog Days, Trinity Seven, and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha. Earlier in 2020 they also released the Arte anime, a historical drama that’s loosely based on the life of 17th-century female painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

The TONIKAWA Season 2 staff and studio has not yet been announced.

For the first season, the TONIKAWA anime was helmed by director Hiroshi Ikehata. The director is best known for Akiba’s Trip, FLCL Progressive, Space Battleship Tiramisu, and the 2020 BEM Movie: Become Human. He’s also been an episode director for Accel World, Black Bullet, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kill la Kill, Princess Principal, and Gurren Lagann.

With the exception of the art director, most of the main staff has previously worked together on the Akiba’s Trip anime. Writer Kazuho Yodo (ReLIFE) is handling the series scripts. Artist Masakatsu Sasaki (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is the character designer.

Yukihiro Shibutani (Case Closed, Netflix’s Godzilla trilogy) is the art director. Satoshi Motoyama (The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is the sound director. Composer Endo (Akiba’s Trip) wrote the music.

The TONIKAWA Season 2 OP and ED have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the TONIKAWA OP (opening) theme song music was “Song of Love featuring Tsukasa Tsukuyomi” as sung by Japanese voice actress Akari Kito. The ending (ED) was “The Moon and the Starry Sky” performed by KanoeRana, composed by Endo, and written and arranged by DJ Yunomi.

The finale is TONIKAWA Episode 12, released on December 18, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about TONIKAWA Season 2 (Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2/TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2/Fly Me To The Moon Season 2) and all related news.

Crunchyroll’s TONIKAWA English dub announced

The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime was one of the 2020 Crunchyroll Originals, which includes TV shows like In/Spectre, Noblesse, Tower of God, and The God of High School. As such, the first season was streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for the fall 2020 anime season.

Initially, Crunchyroll was only streaming the anime with English subtitles. Eventually, the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You English dub release date was scheduled for November 20, 2020.

The TONIKAWA English dub cast includes Zach Aguilar as Nasa Yuzaki and Lauren Landa as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Seven Arcs, Crunchyroll, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the TONIKAWA Season 2 release date. However, the production of a Fly Me To The Moon Season 2 sequel was announced in November 2021.



In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The elephant in the room is that none of the initial Crunchyroll originals in 2020 have finished the first season and then immediately announced a continuation. Instead, each finale has ended with a “go read the Webtoon/manga” ending.

Thankfully, the same did not happen with the TONIKAWA anime, which immediately announced an OVA episode. Plus, the Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 rumors from anime news leakers began early on, which was a good sign.

The secondary issue is whether there is enough source material. Fortunately, in that regard, there is no problem (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

As for the financial numbers, on one hand the TONIKAWA Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan were bad, numbering only 390 copies in the first week. However, since the reviews have been solid and the anime was trending on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list it seems that the streaming numbers were good enough to have TONIKAWA renewed for a second season.

Considering that the early production rumors started in 2020, it’s possible that the TONIKAWA Season 2 release date will be in late 2022. But if actual production didn’t start until much later it’s more likely to be scheduled for 2023.

TONIKAWA OVA release date in August 2021

When the first season’s finale aired, a TONIKAWA OVA episode was announced along with a trailer. The TONIKAWA OVA release date is scheduled for August 18, 2021.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episode internationally on that day. In addition, it will be released as a Blu-Ray disc in Japan.

The new OVA episode is officially titled Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You – SNS. A second trailer was released on March 24, 2021.

Crunchyroll previewed the first 15 minutes of the TONIKAWA OVA during the free 2021 Virtual Crunchyroll Event.

TONIKAWA manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Tonikaku Kawaii manga series by Kenjiro Hata. Launched in February 2018, the weekly manga is already well over 100 chapters long and has been collected into 17 volumes as of August 18, 2021.

The TONIKAWA Volume 16 cover art was especially controversial since it was completely unexpected for a rom-com series. Since the cover art contains major spoilers you will need to click this link in order to see it.

In March 2021, Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 17, 2021 announced that TONIKAWA Part 2 will begin releasing in the following issue. The story is set 1,400 years in the past and focuses on heroine Tsukasa’s backstory.

A special preview trailer for the new manga series showed how Tsukasa Yuzaki’s real identity is finally revealed.

【ついに司の正体が明らかにー！！】『トニカクカワイイ』PV ♪恋のうた feat 由崎司 Yunomi

Watch this video on YouTube

The main manga storyline is not ending. Tonikaku Kawaii Chapter 148 will resume the story in Issue 22.

Viz Media is publishing the official English translation of the TONIKAWA manga, which is known as Fly Me To The Moon manga in North America. As of November 9, 2021, the English Fly Me To The Moon manga series was up to Volume 8.

Viz Media’s release schedule will have the English version catch up fairly quickly during 2022. TONIKAWA Volume 9 is scheduled to release on January 11, 2022, Volume 10 on March 8, 2022, Volume 11 on May 10, 2022, and Volume 12 on July 12, 2022. Based on that schedule, presumably, Volume 13 will be September 2022, Volume 14 will be November 2022, Volume 15 will be January 2023, and so on.

The manga has stood out from competitors in the crowded romcom market largely since the premise begins with the two characters married yet feeling like virtual strangers. Thus, there’s less forced drama and anime audiences won’t be waiting around for multiple seasons just to see if the main characters ever declare their love for each other.

Instead, there is the larger mystery of who exactly Tsukasa Tsukuyomi is in relation to Princess Kaguya in The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Without getting into spoilers, the opening episode/chapter hints that something is off.

Later episodes show a “16-year-old” Tsukasa rescuing a young Chitose… and yet years later Tsukasa is still 16 when she registered her marriage?

Tsukasa’s knowledge of historical trivia is off the charts despite having zero interest in sightseeing historical landmarks and she can read ancient languages and wield a katana. She continually makes comments and references like an older person.

During the trip to visit Nasa’s parents in Nara, she even makes whimsical comments like, “Despite a thousand years passing by, the shape of the mountains never change, surprisingly…”

Even Tsukasa’s last name Tsukuyomi is part of the mystery since it literally is the name of the Japanese god of the moon. What’s more, many of the manga chapters have intro panels featuring Tsukasa traveling in exotic locations… which often seem to be set in the distant past!

But that central mystery probably won’t be resolved quickly. In fact, even if the anime is renewed for multiple seasons we probably won’t receive a solid answer even in TONIKAWA Season 3.

That shouldn’t be surprising since Hata is also the creator of the long-running Hayate the Combat Butler manga series. It featured supernatural entities and even aliens. Notably, a major revelation about the main character was held back for over 500 chapters.

TONIKAWA manga fans have been greatly pleased by the anime adaptation, which has been very faithful to the source material. For most of the first season, it’s practically a panel-by-panel adaptation with only minor tweaks here and there (sometimes the anime enhanced the jokes with visual gags).

The last several episodes rearranged some events and there is some skipped content but it’s usually only minor scenes. For example, in Episode 5 Nasa is working at his job and he comes to the self-realization that he only started the job so he could find his wife. But when he asks his boss if he could quit the latter man cries out, “No! I’d go bankrupt without you!”

Here is a guide to how the episodes were adapted.

TONIKAWA Episode 1: Chapters 1 – 4

TONIKAWA Episode 2 Chapters 5 – 8

TONIKAWA Episode 3: Chapters 8 – 11

TONIKAWA Episode 4: Chapters 12 – 14

TONIKAWA Episode 5: Chapters 15 – 18

TONIKAWA Episode 6: Chapters 19 – 22

TONIKAWA Episode 7: Chapters 23 – 26

TONIKAWA Episode 8: Chapters 27 – 30

TONIKAWA Episode 9: Chapters 31 – 33, 35, 36

TONIKAWA Episode 10: Chapters 37 – 40, 40.5 bonus

TONIKAWA Episode 11: Chapters 41, 42, 44

TONIKAWA Episode 12: Chapters 88, 89, 80

As you can see, Episode 12 jumped ahead for the ending. Besides skipping Chapter 34 and 43, the only major part of the manga that’s skipped is most of the omake (bonus) chapters.

Despite being hilarious, it’s not surprising they didn’t make the cut considering the first one, Chapter 2.5, broke the fourth wall and openly discussed how readers don’t want a married couple as protagonists and that they’d rather be reading Hayate 2.

Due to the weirdness of the ending, the finale, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Episode 12, found a stopping point in manga Volume 9. In order to maintain the continuity, some plot points were removed, and when Tsukasa and Nasa attended the festival (Chapter 80) some of the dialogue was shifted over from the cold story (Chapters 88 and 89).

Manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime should jump to Volume 5, which contains chapters 39 through 48. The best starting point for TONIKAWA Season 2 would be Chapter 43 since it has Nasa and Tsukasa going to the aquarium as their first official date as a married couple.

The good news is that such a stopping point leaves plenty of room for the TONIKAWA Season 2 anime. Arguably, there are already enough chapters available for making TONIKAWA Season 3.

The only bad news is that English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime will need to wait until May 2021 when the English Volume 5 releases.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Nasa and Tsukasa, they attended a festival together. But the second season will need to back up the plot by many chapters in order for the future to make sense.

They were living in the bathhouse after their Tokyo apartment was destroyed in a fire caused by a fluke lightning strike. Well, nobody told Chitose what happened so she’s pretty shocked in Episode 11 when she shows up where the apartment should be only to see construction.

It’s hinted pretty strongly that Chitose believes Tsukasa would survive the fire while Nasa would not. So, Chitose is relieved to learn both were in Nara when the fire happened.

It just so happens that Tsukasa was walking by on an errand. Chitose demands to know where she was living, but Tsukasa is able to give the gullible girl the slip… or so she thought. Chitose manages to follow Tsukasa home and meets Kaname and Aya Arisugawa.

Kaname scolds Nasa for never taking Tsukasa on a real date before. Nasa doesn’t see any logical reason to take his wife out since they have fun just hanging out. He also believes they are chances for bad relationship flags.

But Kaname convinces Nasa that dates are events that married couples use to learn more about each other. Nasa doesn’t want to be straight-forward, so he invites his wife on a date to buy a smartphone. Along the way, he proposes that they go to an aquarium.

Nasa is no smooth operator so Tsukasa quickly picks up on what’s really going on. She’s happy, regardless, although next time she wants the motive for the date to come from Nasa himself.

With the big date out of the way, Nasa finally presents Tsukasa with her very first smartphone. She has fun adding friends on the Line app and talking to Siri, but she’s also worried about those Zoltaxian aliens…

Tsukasa has long since noticed her husband is a genius. But she’s still surprised when he’s able to answer difficult math questions quickly while multi-tasking at the computer. The girls aren’t exactly thrilled to be beaten so soundly so they concoct a plan to distract Nasa with seduction by having Tsukasa wear Charlotte’s maid outfit.

Nasa happens to run into his old middle school homeroom teacher, Yanagi Naoko. While the teacher is worried about her former student’s future, it turns out that Nasa has a lesson for his sensei.

Chitose and Aya start a fight in the bathhouse but they end up bonding over video games.

When Nasa’s cousin Onimaru Ginga-kun visits the bathhouse, Tsukasa mistakenly mistakes him for a Yakuza delinquent who might intend on harming her husband. But it turns out the cousin simply needed help with an abandoned kitten they end up naming Toast.

The cuteness of his wife combined with a cute cat is just too much for Nasa. And, wouldn’t you know it, but they end up becoming cat owners.

Having a cat makes Nasa realize his wife enjoys being spoiled. Fortunately, Ginga is able to help with that by giving them free tickets to an amusement park.

And it just so happens that they run into Sensei. She was invited by another male teacher named Taniguchi but Sensei denies it’s a date, believing that the man wouldn’t want a “boring girl like me”.

Tsukasa realizes that they’re about to get caught up in a manga trope by ruining the teacher’s moment so she quickly evades by dragging Nasa away. And that’s when the “magic” begins to happen.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the TONIKAWA Season 2 release date to watch what happens next.