Otaku Elf anime trailer PV announces TV adaptation for Edomae Elf manga series

Elda by Otaku Elf. Credit: C2C Studio

The comedy manga series Otaku Elf (Edomae Elf) inspires a TV anime adaptation. A release date of Otaku Elf has yet to be announced.

The announcement comes with a trailer PV of Edomae Elf, a key visual, and information about the main cast and staff.

An official Twitter handle for Otaku Elf has also been created to provide the latest information. You can check out the official Twitter handle here.

The Otaku Elf Trailer PV showcases the anime’s unique animation style and introduces us to the main characters. Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on Nikkatsu Anime’s Youtube channel:

Cast and collaborators of Otaku Elf

Only the voice actors for the two main characters have been announced. These are:

Yuka Ozaki, best known as Serval in Kemono Friends, as Koito

Ami Koshimizu, best known as Holo in Spice and Wolf, as Elda

Takefumi Anzai, best known as the director of Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu, is directing the anime at C2C. Shogo Yasukawa (Shokugeki no Souma) is in charge of scripting the series. Takeshi Oda (Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu) is designing the characters. He also serves as Chief Animation Director. Akito Matsuda (Sound! Euphonium) is composing the music.

Here is the key visual featuring Koito and Elda released by the production team:

Elda and Koito by Otaku Elf. Credit: C2C Studio

More about the Edomae Elf series

The Otaku Elf TV anime is based on the comedy manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Akihiko Higuchi.

The story of Otaku Elf follows Elda and Koito and their unique relationship. While Elda is an elf from another world who enjoys playing video games, Koito is a servant of the Takamimi Shrine where the elf resides.

The manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine’s Edge Magazine since June 2019. The otaku elf manga has been compiled into 5 volumes with the sixth volume slated for release in Japan on June 16, 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga for English release. The 4th volume of the English manga is scheduled for release on June 28, 2022.

To commemorate the anime adaptation, Higuchi drew the following illustration of Elda:

Commemorative illustration by Akihiko Higuchi for the anime adaptation of Otaku Elf. Credit: Akihiko Higuchi

You have a chance to win this beautiful illustration by participating in the online twitter campaign run by the Otaku Elf team. If you follow the official account and retweet the target tweet, you can be selected from a lottery. Read this for more information.

For more information about the series, visit the Edomae Elf official anime website.