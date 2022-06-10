Oshi no Ko anime release date coming up in the future

Oshi no Ko manga cover, volumes 1 to 3. Photo credit: Oshi no Ko official website

An anime adaptation of the manga Oshi no Ko (推しの子), written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish), has been announced.

The first teaser visual has been revealed, but other than that, there’s not much to do.

No Oshi no Ko release date has been announced, not even a hint, so we’ll have to wait for future updates.

The English title is also still unknown (the manga is roughly translated as “My Idol’s Child”).

While we wait for more information, take a look at the teaser image below and try to guess what the plot is about (a little is revealed below, so use your imagination)!

Oshi no Ko first teaser visual. Photo credit: Oshi no Ko official website

Oshi no Ko Anime: What we know so far

Luckily, not everything about the anime Oshi no Ko lies behind the sacred veil of secrecy. It has been revealed that the Doga Kobo (My Senpai Is Annoying) anime series will be produced, directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi (Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie), with Jin Tanaka writing the script and Kanna Hirayama (Rent -A -Girlfriend) is the character designer.

About Oshi no Ko manga

As mentioned above, the Oshi no Ko manga was illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari and written by Aka Akasaka.

The series began on April 23, 2020 and is ongoing (most recently on April 7, 2020).th volume will be released on June 17). The manga is published under the Young Jump Comics label and is featured in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump.

Oshi no Ko manga screenshot. Photo credit: Manga Plus

Story-wise, it offers an innovative (and quite amusing) look at the showbiz industry, beginning with an aspiring idol girl (Ai Hoshino) with a perfectly fake smile who hopes to build a thriving career on lies.

She decides to give birth to her twins secretly, unaware that the doctor treating her pregnancy (Gorō) is her fan. Just before Ai is due to give birth, Gorō dies and is promptly reborn as one of her children with her memories intact.

The manga won first place in Season 7th Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō (Next Manga Awards) in 2021 and another first place in the 46thth annual Kodansha Manga Awards in the Best General Manga category (2022).

In February 2021 it was in the 11th seasonth issue of Weekly Young Jump magazine that Oshi no Ko would do a collaboration with Miki Yoshikawa’s A Couple of Cuckoos, but no follow-ups have been provided since then.

The Oshi no Ko manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The manga series will be released digitally in English on the Manga Plus platform.