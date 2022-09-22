Orient Part 2 Episode 24 PV trailer released just ahead of season finale

The finale of Orient Part 2 will premiere on September 27, 2022. Credit: Studio ACGT/Youtube

The highly anticipated season finale of Orient Part 2 will be released on September 27, 2022. With just days until fans can see the epic conclusion for themselves, a new PV trailer has been released Twitter and the official website, giving fans a sneak peek of what to look forward to.

The series, which first premiered in January 2022, was released in two “cours,” or parts. The first part consisted of twelve episodes. Then the series went on hiatus and returned with Orient Part 2 at the start of the Summer 2022 anime season. When finished, Part 2 will also have 12 episodes, bringing the series to 24 in total.

The series is directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa. In addition to directing part one, he has also worked on a number of other action anime including Fate/Stay Night and High School DxD. Studio ACGT is responsible for the production of the anime. Although they don’t have many titles under their belt, they are known for series like Dies Irae and A Certain Scientific Accelerator.

Where can I see Orient?

Whether you’re a new fan looking to devour the series or just trying to catch the finale as soon as it airs, look no further.

In the United States, Orient is available to stream on the Crunchyroll app. Both parts of the series can be found on the same page. It is available in both subtitled and dubbed versions including English, Spanish, Russian and several other languages.

What is Orient about?

If you’ve never heard of Orient or aren’t quite sure what the series is about, that’s no problem.

Based on Shinobu Ohtaka’s manga of the same name, Orient is set during Japan’s Sengoku period, 150 years after all of the country’s military leaders were defeated by demonic creatures known as Kishin. They have since taken power and the only ones still fighting them are known as the Bushi Bands.

The story follows Musashi, a young boy who aspires to fight demons in a world overrun by them. He’s one of the few people who doesn’t actually believe the lies about demons as their saviors, but he’s bided his time as a miner until the perfect moment to rise up and confront them. After seeing another human being ripped to pieces by a demon, Musashi can’t afford to wait any longer. It’s finally time for him and his friends to form the Bushi Band they always talked about. He may even have a special power to give them the edge they need to make things happen.

Definitely worth checking out, especially if you’re into action and shonen anime.