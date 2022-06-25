Ooyama Is In Dilemma! Release Date

advertisement

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110 will change everything between Akutsu and Ooyama. Well, Akutsu is famous for teasing Ooyama. She always has a plan to throw his life into chaos. But this time, her mother will be the mother who did it. They are unprepared for this and soon things in their life will start to get weird.

In the coming chapter, Akutsu will be drunk. She will start revealing her past. Akutsu will talk about her mother and her bond with her. Later, she will open up about her feelings, which will shock Ooyama. Now he wants to know more, but it won’t go the way he imagined. Read on to find out more.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 110: What Will Happen Next?

Akutsu accidentally drank some alcohol from her mother’s drink. Now she’s drunk. Feeling uncomfortable, she hugged Ooyama. He will appear surprised to see such behavior. However, he will soon realize that she is out of her mind. So Ooyama will do his best to get her off him. But it won’t be that easy. Also, Akustu will start babbling about her feelings. She will talk about her bond with her mother and how much she misses those days.

Akutsu will continue to share her feelings. She will finally reveal her feelings for Ooyama. He will appear surprised and want to know more. But she’ll soon pass out and leave her conversation midway through. Ooyama will be curious to learn more and will start seeing her differently. But he’ll let her sleep in his bed and go eat sushi while wondering what he just heard.

A short summary!

Previously in Please Go Home Akutsu-San Chapter 109, Akutsu paid a visit to Ooyama. Knowing their tricks, he decided to install the camera inside and outside his home. Now that Akutsu knew about it, she didn’t want to prank him. But they heard a knock on their door as they tried to calm down. Akutsu thought it was last night’s pervert. But later they found out that it was Akutsu’s mother, and she was drunk too.

Ooyama allowed her to enter, but Akutsu wasn’t pleased. Soon her mother started talking about her daughter and what she looked like when she was a kid. She showed Ooyama some of Akutsu’s old pictures. Later, Akutsu asked her why she came to Ooyama’s house. She replied that she brought some sushi for her. Later, Akutsu’s mother drank more alcohol and passed out. She called her father to pick up her mother.

Please Go Home Akutsu San follows a weekly release pattern. So we can assume that Chapter 110 will be released on June 27, 2022. It will finally reveal Akutsu’s true feelings and how things will change between her and Ooyama. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.