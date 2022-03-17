Oops! Kanye West’s Instagram Account Has Been Suspended For The Next 24 Hours Due To A Violation Of Meta’s Policies

It appears that someone did stand in between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s internet feud, but the Meta itself stepped in. The singer and rapper Kanye West has been banned from Instagram for 24 hours for breaking Meta’s policies against hate speech, harassment, and cyberbullying.

Kanye West’s Instagram Account Has Been Suspended For The Next 24 Hours

He has been harassing his ex-wife Kim and her lover Pete Davidson. It was on March 16 that Kanye West was removed from Instagram by Meta formerly known as Facebook after he continued to harass Pete Davidson and the Kardashians.

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, which means he can’t comment, post, or send DMs. If Kanye West continues to breach Meta’s policy, a corporate representative has warned that the rapper would face additional penalties.

Kanye West has been publishing and sharing a lot of images recently in an attempt to target Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. If Kanye West’s recent behaviours are to blame for Meta’s suspension of him, it isn’t clear which one.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021, ending their six-year marriage. During the first few months of 2022, the couple was officially divorced.

In 2021, when Kim and Kanye broke up, their personal lives were flourishing and they were dating other people. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s feud reached a boiling point in February 2022 when Kanye ended his relationship with his girlfriend and began verbally abusing Kim and her new partner.

When Kanye West found out that Kim had custody of their children, he abused and harassed her. He claims that Kim is preventing him from seeing his children because she has them separated from him.

His daughter North released a TikTok video on Instagram and he questioned Kim’s parenting on Instagram as well. She claims that Kanye West’s abuse on her is causing her mental anguish and harming her.

Read More:

Kanye West’s assault on Kim Kardashian doesn’t stop there; he’s also spotted abusing Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and her mother Kriss Jenner’s boyfriend as well.

He claims that Kim and the other Kardashians share custody of their children and that he isn’t permitted to see them. For the longest time, Pete was deafeningly silent whenever Kanye assaulted him, but in a series of text conversations, he eventually spoke up.

Kanye and Pete’s communications show that Pete is trying to have a regular conversation with Kanye, which Kanye responds angrily to. Pete is promoting Kim and her parenting. Despite Kanye’s claims that Kim has taken his children away from him, the reality star has often stated his love for the TV personality and his wish to rekindle his romance with her.