Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls’s Garden) OVA release date in December 2022 [Trailer]

Key visual for upcoming anime Onna no Sono no Hoshi. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 16, 2022, the staff of the Blue-ray Disc OVA anime adaptation of Yama Wayama’s comedy-manga Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden) released a trailer and keyframe, marking its December 8 release 2022 cheered. The Blu-ray Disc is bundled with a special edition of the third volume of the manga.

The trailer animate much of what happens in the first chapter of the manga. The story begins when an all-girls high school teacher, Hoshi, becomes stumped while playing shiritori through the daily class journal with his class.

Shiritori is a Japanese word chain game in which players must say a word beginning with the finale Cana of the previous word, or in this case, draw a picture that represents the word.

One of his students draws a picture that is apparently Hoshi-sensei, meaning the word starts with “Ho” and ends with “i”. But in order to continue playing the game, Hoshi has to figure out what the end of the word is. He ends up thinking it might be a celebrity before a colleague finally points out the joke to him.

You can watch the trailer on Shodensha’s official YouTube channel here:

You can see the new key visual showing Hoshi, his fellow teachers, and the girls in his class here:

Key visual for the upcoming OVA Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden?

The story revolves around a teacher named Hoshi who is a homeroom teacher and homeroom teacher at an all-girls school. The story follows the antics of Hoshi’s mischievous students, who convince him to participate in a chain of words game, trick him into taking care of a dog, and finally ask him for advice when one of them decides to become a manga creator.

Poor Hoshi is extremely bad at “reading the room” and is at the mercy of his students and whatever shenanigans they throw at him. But it’s not just his students who enjoy terrorizing Hoshi – his fellow teacher also likes to drag him to pubs or sushi restaurants.

Who are the members of the production team?

Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden production team members include:

Director – Shinichi Omata (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, Descending Stories: Show Genroku Rakugo Shinju)

Animation – lap track

Screenwriter – Teruko Utsumi (Sarazanmai, Salaryman’s Club)

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Naho Kozono

Music Composer – Kei Haneoka

Who are the cast of Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden?

Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden cast members include (as shown in the trailer):

Gen Hoshino—Hoshi

Mamoru Miyano – Kobayashi (Hoshi’s fellow teacher)

Where can I read the Hoshi of the Girls’ Garden manga?

Yama Wayama, also known for his other manga Let’s Go Karaoke! And Captivated, by You published the manga in Shodensha’s Feel Young (josei manga) magazine on January 8, 2020. The chapters of the manga have been collected into two tankobon volumes as of May 2021.

In 2021, manga surpassed Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! List of the best manga for female readers. In 2022 it ranked 5thth in the same list. The manga was created for the manga Taisho (14th and 15th) and finished 7thth or fourth. In 2022, the manga won the Social Impact Award in the manga category at the 25thth Japanese Media Art Festival.

Are you looking forward to the OVA Hoshi of the girls’ garden? Let us know in the comment section below!