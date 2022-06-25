One Piece Red USA release date in Fall 2022 confirmed by Crunchyroll

One Piece: Red is the 15th film in the One Piece franchise, and perhaps the most shocking yet! Photo credit: TOEI ANIMATION

One Piece Film: Red USA Release Date Confirmed for Fall 2022!

The confirmed countries that will receive sub and dub viewings are the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Italy will not receive the Japanese sub until autumn 2022. Japan will launch One Piece: Red in theaters on August 6, 2022, and France will enjoy the Japanese sub on August 10, 2022.

The new One Piece movie is coming to select theaters internationally thanks to Crunchyroll and Toei Animation Inc.

“We look forward to bringing One Piece Film Red to theaters worldwide this fall, which actually coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece franchise,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. “This new From creator Eiichiro Oda, the film will engage fans in an exciting new Straw Hat adventure that will feature the debut of Uta – a mysterious new character in the world of One Piece.”

“One Piece was a cornerstone of Crunchyroll and enthralled fans around the world. We are very excited to bring audiences the next adventure in this global franchise and adventure with a new standalone story,” said Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s senior vice president of global commerce.

A new One Piece Movie: Red Poster by Eiichiro Oda. Credit: Toei Animation/Twitter

Do we have to wait until fall to celebrate One Piece: Red?

nope! If you go to Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles, you will see a lot of One Piece: Red content.

Toei Animation Inc pulls out all the stops with an exclusive one-night music event featuring twice Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki! Which of course means One Piece Film Red Steve Aoki Live.

One Piece Producer Shinji Shimizu, Brandon Potter voicing Shanks, Ian Sinclair voicing Brook, and ADR Director Anthony Bowling will participate in Toei Animation Presents One Piece Film Red Panel.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, is executive producer of One Piece: Red, Goro Taniguchi is the director, and Tsutomu Kuroiwa is the writer.

What else happens in One Piece?

To say One Piece anime is a global phenomenon would be an understatement. It’s not just based on a best-selling manga that’s as well-known as Dragonball and Naruto.

But One Piece has been made into video games, accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares and clothing. If you can only afford to visit Anime Expo for one day, make it July 2nd as more details about the upcoming film are revealed!

Who is Shanks?

Red Haired Shanks was the previous owner of Luffy’s Straw Hat and the main reason Luffy became a pirate. Shanks is the captain of the Red Haired Pirates and one of the Four Emperors of the New World.

He began his journey as an apprentice pirate with the Roger Pirates alongside Buggy. The straw hat was from Gol D. Roger, and Shanks was seen wearing it when he was about nine years old.

One of Shanks’ crewmates, Lucky Roux, was the one who found the fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi, or Gum Gum, which gave Luffy his iconic powers.