One Piece Odyssey game trailer unveils a new look at the Straw Hat Pirates’ RPG adventure

One Piece Odyssey has released a new trailer highlighting more of the game’s JRPG features.

The trailer places the Straw Hat Pirates in a typical turn-based JRPG environment.

The Straw Hats’ ship is rocketed high into the sky in new footage released during the Summer Game Fest broadcast. The crew must avoid obstacles before making it through the clouds.

At this year’s Summer Games Fest, Bandai Namco unveiled new footage from the latest One Piece game. While most of the franchise’s recent games have been brawlers or museo-style fighting games, Odyssey offers players complete control of the Straw Hat Pirates crew in a Dragon Quest-style turn-based RPG.

The new trailer teases the game’s exploration, dungeon crawling, and puzzle-solving components. The trailer also features a new character who appears to be a young girl.

One Piece Odyssey begins with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji and the rest of the Straw Hat crew shipwrecked on an uncharted island. There they meet Adio Suerte, a heavily tattooed adventurer. Adio is a brand new original character created specifically for this game by series creator Eiichiro Oda.

Motoi Sakuraba, a renowned video game composer best known for his work on Namco’s Tales RPG trilogy and the Dark Souls series, will also provide a soundtrack for the game.

This week has been a busy week for One Piece headlines. Oda announced on Tuesday that the manga would be taking a month off to prepare for the book’s 25th anniversary. Additionally, Netflix is ​​currently producing a live-action adaptation of the popular franchise and released a new in-production highlight of the project during its Geeked Week event on Monday.

Development of One Piece Odyssey

ILCA creates the new game. ILCA is a Japanese game developer who previously worked with Bandai Namco on Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. The studio is also known for creating Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They were released for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 as 3D remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS premiere of the Monster Gathering franchise. In addition to Pokémon, ILCA also worked on Square Enix’s Dragon Quest XI. Therefore, the studio has a lot of experience working on turn-based RPGs.

The new game will be available in 2022 as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the One Piece manga’s original publication. The pirate story first appeared in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998. One Piece has since become the best-selling manga franchise in history and the second best-selling comic book in the world, with over half a billion copies sold worldwide.

Despite his enduring popularity, Oda recently declared that Luffy’s travels are finally ending. He confirmed that the next story arc of the One Piece manga would be its final saga. The anniversary will also be marked in Japan with the release of the 15th film in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, on August 6, 2022.

