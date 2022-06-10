One Piece Final Chapter announcement puts the One Piece manga’s ending for the Final Saga on the horizon

After returning from his hiatus, Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece will be included in the final saga of One Piece. Credit: Eiichiro Oda

Twitter isn’t One Piece fans’ best friend this week as a new tweet has confirmed that the end of the One Piece manga is on the horizon! The manga series enters the One Piece Final Saga after a 4-week hiatus from June 27 to July 25, 2022.

Od even mentioned the final chapter of One Piece in a new announcement. He created a poster that read “To the Final Chapter”. However, it’s important to note that Oda’s mention of the final chapter of One Piece doesn’t mean that the manga will end soon because we’re entering the final phase.

Eiichiro Oda is a master storyteller known for taking his time and giving all characters time to shine. The Straw Hats have ten members, and each has their own goals to achieve.

It’s official, the One Piece Final Saga is about to begin. Credit: Eiichiro Oda.

Luffy wants to be the Pirate King, Zoro wants to be the world’s greatest swordsman, Nami wants to draw a world map, Sanji wants to find the All Blue and Usopp wants to be a great warrior of the seas. Chopper wants to be a doctor who can cure anything; Robin wants to unravel the mysteries of the past.

Franky wants to sail around the world in a ship made of Adam wood; Brook is looking for an old friend, Jinbe doesn’t seem to have a clear goal, but we’re happy to see him! And let’s not forget the minor characters and enemies the Straw Hats still have scores with.

Nice animation of Luffy and Roger in One Piece Episode 1015

What has to happen for One Piece to have a proper ending?

Although some of the Straw Hats have achieved their goals, they stay with Luffy to help him achieve his dream. A dream that we all know from the first episode and that will most likely come true before the end of the series.

But what else do we need to know before we say goodbye? This article contains details from all parts of the series. So if you haven’t caught up on the time jump yet, expect spoilers.

The Lost History of the Void Century and its Connection to One Piece

The Void Century is one of the biggest mysteries in the One Piece universe. The World Government will use any means necessary to keep the Void Century a secret, but we know the Roger Pirates have discovered the truth.

And with Robin by their side, The Straw Hats are on their way to deciphering the Poneglyphs, finding the location of Laugh Tale and getting the One Piece treasure.

The Last Ancient Weapon – Uranus

Like the Void Century, the Ancient Weapons are a closely guarded secret of the world government. The guns are meant to wreak an untold amount of destruction, but we know one of the guns is alive!

There are three Ancient Weapons Pluton is a huge battleship. Its location is unknown and Franky destroyed the blueprints. Shirahoshi is the current owner of the Posids.

The original Posiden was a mermaid princess with the power to control the Sea Kings. This ability has been passed down in Shirahoshi’s family for generations, but Shirahoshi is the only one who awakens this power.

The last weapon is Uranus, and there is no information about it. A popular theory among fans is that since humans made Pluton and Posids belongs to the royal family led by Neptune, Uranus must have some connection to the celestials.

The will of D

There are several characters with D as a middle initial. Why? What distinguishes these people? We know that Luffy, Gol D. Roger, Garp, Dragon and Ace have D in their names.

But what does it mean and how will it affect the rest of the story?

shafts

The man who put Luffy on his path is full of secrets! We know he uses the Conqueror Haki and leads the Red Hair Pirates. But we haven’t seen everything he can!

black beard

Will we see a fight between Luffy and Blackbeard? We know that this emperor and former warlord has an inner circle that is like the Straw Hat Pirates with ten members.

And Blackbeard is the first person to have two devil fruit powers, meaning there’s a chance Luffy or someone else has that ability.

What is the One Piece Treasure?

One Piece is the biggest mystery of this series. This can be a place or a traditional treasure. But finding the One Piece is half the battle. Luffy and his friends must fight to keep it even after becoming the Pirate King.

If you want more information on Oda’s break, click here or watch One Piece’s official twitter.