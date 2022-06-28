On the Movements of the Earth) manga gets anime adaptation by Madhouse

Key visual for Chi: About the movements of the earth. Photo credit: @bigcomicbros.net

In the latest issue of Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine, it was revealed that Uoto’s manga Chi: Chikyu no Undo ni Tsuite (Chi: On the Movements of the Earth) would be getting an anime adaptation by Studio Madhouse.

Madhouse has developed and helped produce many well-known anime series and films, including: Wicked City, Ninja Scroll, Perfect Blue, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, Trigun, Black Lagoon, Death Note, Parasyte: The Maxim, and the first season of One hitter.

Chi: Chikyo no Undo no Tsuite is a Japanese historical manga series written and illustrated by Uoto. From September 2020 to April 2020, the manga was published in Shogakukan’s manga magazine Weekly Big Comic Spirits and its chapters were compiled into eight volumes (the eighth and final volume will be published on June 30, 2022).

What is the plot of Chi: On the Movements of the Earth?

The story takes place in the 15th centuryth However, in 19th century Europe, when the sparks of Renaissance discoveries about earth and science begin to burn across Europe, those who make these controversial discoveries are often burned at the stake for their heresy. A young boy named Rafal, living in Poland, is expected by his peers as another great spirit in theology. When Rafal meets a mysterious man, he embarks on a dangerous journey to a heretical truth he cannot escape.

What are some of the highlights of Chi: About the Earth’s Movements?

Manga artists Hitoshi Iwaaki and Shin Takahashi both recommended the manga for its interesting plot and art. In 2021, Chi was nominated for 14th placeth Manga Taisho Award and took second place with 67 points. When nominated for the 15thth Edition, it took fifth place with 59 points.

In 2021 it was nominated for the Next Manga Award, taking tenth place in the Print category. The manga series was ranked 37th in Da Vinci magazineth in the “Book of the Year 2021”.

In 2022, the manga ranked #2nd place on Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! List of the best manga for male readers.

In 2021, the manga was nominated for the 67th Shogakukan Manga Award in the general category in 2021.

The manga series was ranked #5 in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees’ Recommended Comics of 2022th.

In 2022, the manga series was canceled for the 46th yearth Kodansha Manga Award in the general category. There are three categories a manga can be nominated for: Shonen, Shojo, and General. The Kodansha Manga Award is an annual award for manga series published in the previous year and is sponsored by the publisher Kodansha. In 1977 the award only had categories for shonen and shojo. In 1982 they decided to add the general category and gave first prize to this new category. In 2003 a children’s category was added. This category was merged with the shonen and shojo categories as of 2015.

In 2022, the manga series won 26th placeth Tezuka Osamu Culture Award – his grand prize. At 24, Uoto is the youngest ever win the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Grand Prize.

Big Comic Spirits interviewed Uoto about Chi

Interviewer Sukeroshi of Big Comic Spirits, regarding Chi-winner Spirit Rookie King at the Big Comic Spirits Monthly New Face Awards (Spirits Award), asked: “Why is the theme of committing to an ideal so strong in manga Chi: On the Movements of the Earth?”

I thought of this book called Zaratsustra wa Kaku Naruki that was printed a long time ago. When I think of old books like this, I marvel at the power of words. Words written 2000 years ago or even 400 BC. were written down still drive me on. People will eventually die, but if someone writes down their feelings or ideas and entrusts them to future generations, they will eventually reach new minds. Because of this, I began to see that entrusting one’s ideals to future generations is such an amazing and powerful thing. I’ve also thought a lot about history and how it’s not possible for a genius to move everything when something big happens. There are always people who inherit that genius and build on it. Science, for example, is improved from generation to generation. I think one of the greatest qualities of the human species is not being alone. The story of Chi: On the Movements of the Earth revolves around the same theme that there is a genius, but in Chi I wanted to show that any genius can be a stepping stone and any genius can be wrong. Ideals and ideas travel beyond the grave. Galileo Galilei once said: “Write down your thoughts. What is discussed must not be blown away by the wind.” If you don’t write something down, it is lost forever. But if you write something down, even if it’s only 40 copies, you can reach students living in 200 years who live in a completely different reality and have a different lifestyle. Revealing words that reach new truths can reach others thousands of years later. I think older people have a lot of wisdom that people tend to ignore. Uoto commented on Big Comic Spirits.

Check out this awesome fan-made trailer of Chi: On the Movements of the Earth: