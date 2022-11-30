On The Brink Of War! Release Date & Plot

Coming out this week is My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 411. The final chapter was one of the most exciting forms of storytelling in manga. Two of the most powerful kingdoms were on the brink of war. But no one wanted to advance the first attack, as it would cause a lot of discomfort to the common people. Now Isabella wants to get into politics by freeing some hostages. Will this plan work? Without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

In the following chapter, fans will see the entry of new candidates from the side of the gods. These people certainly look eccentric. But that’s exactly what brings something new to the story. So fans are very excited to meet new people here.

My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 411: What Will Happen Next?

With the new appearance of Demon Queen, a full-blown war begins. And the chapter will take a look at the plan brewing in God’s war chamber. These are all new characters that we’ve never met. Therefore, the next chapter will focus on the introduction and character building of all these people. Along with this, we could also see what Xiang Ye says on the matter.

He wants to free all the hostages so they can bring down the enemy’s morale. The result of this will be seen in Chapter 411 of My Wife Is A Demon Queen. It will be interesting to see what comes of it when the first attack takes place here. Will Isabella play up front or cut back in the first attack?

Summary of the previous chapter!

The opening scene of My Wife Is A Demon Queen chapter 410 showed that the master was still angry with Angus and all his politics. He wanted him to know he was going to skin him alive. On the other hand, the commoners noticed that there were some problems in the kingdom. People assumed it was Isabella’s incoming army. At the head of the castle, the leader of the Black Dragon Army oversaw outpost reports. Before them stood the Tri-Clan Alliance.

All units from their side were ready to send their soldiers. Xiang demanded that they return all hostages so that they could lower their opponents’ morale. The last act of the chapter saw the arrival of new commanders in the room of the gods.

There is no pause in the release of the new chapter. So all actions should start in the next two days. So, the final release date of My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 411 is December 2nd, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga only on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. Finally, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.