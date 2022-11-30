On Break Until February! Release Date

The final chapter had fans squealing at Rudeus and Sylphy. Her sweet romantic moments will melt everyone’s heart. Rudeus is now living in a way he never could have in his previous life. In the other world, he was jailed during middle school for constant bullying. But now at Magic Academy, he’s the alpha male! This is an important turning point in history. He now mingles with students from different cultures, flirts with hot girls, and helps others, which he couldn’t do in the past. Therefore, fans look forward to more growth in his school life. However, the manga is now taking a big break! When does it return? Here’s Everything You Need to Know Mushoku Tensei Chapter 87 Plot & Release Date

Norn and Aisha have come to visit Rudeus. After a long time they are on the screen. What could have made the fans happier? But when they spotted Ruijerd again escorting the girls, the fans erupted in cheers! The coming chapter will play with their dynamics. So read on to find out more.

Mushoku Tensei Chapter 87: What Will Happen Next?

Chapter 87 focuses on Norn and Aisha spending their time in Sharia. It will be a great time for Rudeus to bond with his sisters, especially Norn. Rudeus will need to take some time to understand his siblings. The last time Norn saw him hit Paul, she developed a general hatred for Rudeus. She also fears that Rudeus may hit her and become violent. It was pretty obvious in Mushoku Tensei Chapter 86 when Norn saw Rudeus in a drunken state and got scared.

On the other hand, Aisha is smart and very kind to Rudeus. Her view of Rudeus changed in the Kingdom of Shirone when he saved her and Lilia. Therefore, Rudeus won’t have a hard time dealing with her in Chapter 87. Instead, she is able to help Norn and Rudeus reconcile. In the meantime, Rudeus and Ruijerd’s reunion may not be explored much in the next chapter. He only came to escort the girls. Now that his job is over, he can get back on the road.

A short summary!

The title of Mushoku Tensei Chapter 86 was “Celebration”. The episode began with Nanahoshi showing off her new magic circle to other students and Rudeus. She received many suggestions and finally made one. Nanahoshi asked Rudeus to activate it. And luckily it worked. The magic circle could connect to the other world. She eventually felt relieved as it seemed that using the magic circle would allow her to travel back to the other world. She thanked Rudeus for his help. Elinalise teased Rudeus as he gently flirted with Nanahoshi.

Later the group went to a tavern to celebrate the success. It was a tidbit of Nanahoshi’s ending. Sylphy also came for the treat. She got jealous and pouted when Rudeus paid more attention to Nanahoshi. So he cuddled her and patted her head. Nanahoshi was embarrassed to see her doing such things in public. Everyone was relaxed and relaxed. After that, Rudeus and Sylphy went home. On their way they saw two girls fighting. They were Rudeus’ siblings. They came over to stay with him for a while. The chapter ended after Rudeus was surprised to see Ruijerd.

Unfortunately, Chapter 86 was the last of 2022. The manga is taking a three-month hiatus. So fans can’t catch new chapters in winter. Time to hibernate until the next chapter? Mushoku Tensei Chapter 87 will be released in February 2023. An exact date has not yet been set. But the Anime Daily team will keep you updated as usual. Just keep checking back on this page. Stay tuned!