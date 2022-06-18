On Break For Three Months! Release Date & More To Know

advertisement

There is sad news for all otakus who have read Bakemonogatari manga thoroughly. With the release of Chapter 121, it was also revealed that Bakemonogatari Chapter 122 would not be making it to screens this month. In fact, the chapter will not be released for the next three months. So why the break? How long will the break last? Will it be extended? Find out all about the latest announcements here.

In July 2019, the manga was said to have entered its final act. But fans have a faint inkling that the artist is doing fine with his health. The recent pauses and constant delays were enough to show that a long hiatus was soon to come.

Bakemonogatari Chapter 122: Haitus Announcement!

The news comes from the 29th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The magazine mentioned that Bakemonogatari Chapter 122 would not be hitting screens this week. In fact, the chapter wouldn’t even come out this month. The manga is on hiatus for a good three months. As soon as the news broke, fans hoarded the artist’s Twitter and other social media channels to update on his health status.

What is the reason for the delay?

The update from the Kodansha offices published the notice in the 29th issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine. The manga told about the condition of the artist behind the text. It was mentioned that NisiOsin suffered from serious health problems. However, no mention was made of the severity of his condition. In July 2019, fans learned that the manga had entered the final arc of the story.

Since then there have been many interruptions in the release of the chapters. So fans are only glad that the artist is taking the time to recover from his conditions. When the story comes to an end, he could give the work the right attention without much delay.

Bakemonogatari Chapter 122: New release date

For the next hundred days, fans would not be able to catch up on the lives of their favorite characters. Despite this, there is no statement as to whether or not the artist would be able to return to the regular tempo of the chapters. Therefore, Bakemonogatari Chapter 122 is expected to be published in the 41st issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The final release date is September 7, 2022.

We’ll be sure to update this section as more information becomes available. So keep an eye on this space for more updates on it.