On Break For A Week! Release Date & Plot Details

There is disturbing news for Blue Lock fans. Blue Lock Chapter 180 should be out this week. However, a sudden turn of events has caused the premiere to be delayed. There was no official announcement from the makers. But the lack of raw scans led to the conclusion that the chapter will be on hiatus. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter.

The following story will see Isagi identify the plan working against him. And so he had to come up with a countermove in the shortest possible time in order to have the last goal in his pocket. But all these answers only come after a week’s break.

Blue Lock Chapter 180: What Will Happen Next?

With the next chapter on pause this week, the raw scans of the chapter also need time to be released. The next game will be about the same game. This time the game focuses on the three main characters of the teams. These include Nagi, Isagi, and Yukimiya. From the sidelines, Chris Prince will also be involved in all aspects of the game. Nagi and Yukimiya all have plans to target Isagi in this case.

But Isagi is also a professional player for a reason. The boy has been playing with such players for years. Thus, Isagi would have an indication of what is happening around him. Blue Lock Chapter 180 will show its side of the plan as things take a sharp turn with just minutes to go.

As a reminder folks, Blue Lock is on hiatus next week so no spoilers today, it returns on July 13th with CH180 so spoilers will be posted next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/McLQAIm8ZC — Rayuga (@RayugaX101) July 2, 2022

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of last week’s chapter of the popular manga, Blue Lock Chapter 179, was “Still Developing”. The previous chapter of Blue Lock began with a flashback sequence that took place in the England Manshine’s briefing room. A long and tedious conversation ensued between Nagi and team coach Chris Prince. The man said it wasn’t about winning or losing. Instead, he just wanted to defeat Isagi in the game.

Chris replied that Nagi is either a genius or an eccentric man because he thinks so. The coach then said that if Nagi played football actively, maybe he could get the upper hand he’s looking for. The chapter ended with the continuation of the game in the present. Both Seishiro Nagi and Yukimiya were ready to attack Isagi from either side.

Blue Lock Chapter 180 Release Date

News of the delay was not taken lightly at first. But as anime looks hit the table, fans are looking forward to waiting more for the chapter. So Blue Lock Chapter 180 will be released next week without delay. The final release date is July 13, 2022. Fans can watch all chapters of the manga on Kodansha official sites only. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more updates like this one.