On Break For A Week! Release Date & More To Know

Kingdom Chapter 725 has been under the release radar for a long time. Fans of the manga are hoping for plenty of action as this war unfolds. But the complications continue to tangle for everyone. The last outing showed that Roboku wanted to find out about Kanki’s weakness. But all he could find out was that the man was weak at devising some of the best war strategies. Here you can find out everything about the next trip.

It could be seen that Kanki had used his army heavily. Therefore, finding a way to break it was almost impossible. But Riboku is called a war genius for a reason. Both men will do their best in this all-or-nothing situation.

Kingdom Chapter 725: What Will Happen Next?

The title and rough scans of the next chapter have yet to be made publicly available. But one thing fans know would happen in the story is that Kanki would be the next target for Riboku. The man plans to take out most of Qin’s army so they don’t have to fight many of the army. The last part of the previous outing showed that Kanki had set up his army in such a way that it was invulnerable to all attacks.

Now Riboku’s greatest challenge was to break through this formation and settle differences with the central part of the army. Kingdom Chapter 725 will also show what Shin is doing in his part of the army. If Riboku manages to break into this formation, a lot of time will be saved on their side.

Summary of the previous chapter!

As soon as Ten returned to her side, she was ready to bring all her men to the same courage as she did in Kingdom Chapter 724. On the other hand, Riboku’s men asked why the man did nothing against the advancing forces. But then Riboku asked what exactly is Kanki’s weakness. One of the men understood that General Haki was just trying to buy some time for Kanki to launch an attack from the front.

Zhao’s men were all scared, as for them it only meant the end of the war. After much thought, Riboku concluded that Kanki’s only weakness was that he only played smart moves in war. So now he would use the same tactic to bring the man down. Once Kanki is out, much of the army would be wiped out by war.

Kingdom Chapter 725: Release Date

With the latest chapter on hiatus this week, fans won’t catch up on the war until next week. At the time of writing, the reason for the break has not been given. However, it is assured that the delay will not last more than a week. So Kingdom Chapter 725 will be released on July 2nd, 2022. Fans can read all the chapters of the manga only on Kodansha official sites. So stay tuned to The Anime Daily for updates here.