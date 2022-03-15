OMG! Pete Davidson Got A Tattoo Of Kim’s Name On His Chest, Which He Showed Off In A Photo He Sent To Kanye West.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, is showing time and time again why he is the ideal boyfriend for the reality star.

Pete Davidson Got A Tattoo Of Kim’s Name On His Chest

However, it appears that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, is not pleased with his ex-new wife’s connection, and the ongoing dispute between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has been and continues to be the hot topic of conversation.

Pete Davidson apparently couldn’t take any more of Kanye West’s social media and personal attacks, so he texted him to discuss it. Pete Davidson responded to Kanye West’s concern about where he is by sharing a picture of himself shirtless in a bed and saying, “in bed with your wife.”

Despite the fact that the text could have become the talk of the town, everyone’s gaze was drawn to Pete Davidson’s right chest, where a new tattoo stands beside his large collection of tattoos.

People have identified the new tattoo as Kim’s name in full uppercase tattooed on his chest by zooming up on the shot. The tattoo isn’t small enough to be mistaken for anything other than Kim, nor is it large enough to be noticed quickly, yet it clearly reads KIM alone.

The debate between Pete and Kanye was about Kanye’s attacks on Pete Davidson after Pete and his ex-wife, Kim, started dating. On his Instagram, the rapper was constantly talking about Kim’s dating life and slamming Pete Davidson with memes.

Pete Davidson didn’t react to West’s assault until a few days earlier. Pete Davidson contacted West in a normal manner, but when prompted, he sent a photo of himself in bed with his wife. Pete Davidson is not just the finest boyfriend because of his tattoo;

he also texted Kanye West about how amazing a mother Kim is and informed West that he should be grateful for having such a wonderful mother for his children.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian allegedly began dating in October 2021, and they have been seen together on several occasions since then. Pete and Kim announced their love on Instagram last week with a few of photographs.

Seeing such photographs may have provoked Kanye West, causing him to lose control. But, in any case, Pete Davidson appears to be quite serious about Kim, and we hope she finds her happily ever after with him.