OMG!!! Is Elon Musk’s New Profile Picture In Response To Talulah’s Announcement Of Her Engagement To Her New Boyfriend?

You may have seen Elon Musk’s new Twitter profile image. In his profile photo, the brilliant revolutionary looks dapper. Another example of how Elon Musk is not just brains but the ultimate meaning of “beauty with brains” has been demonstrated by him again.

Elon Musk’s New Profile Picture In Response To Talulah’s Announcement

Elon Musk sported a black T-shirt and black sunglasses in the photo he used as his profile image. Clearly, the genius has a thing for sunglasses, as he was spotted wearing sunglasses in the last profile picture. There is no reflection of Doge in these glasses, in contrast to the previous profile image.

Do you recall what occurred the last time Elon Musk changed his profile picture? Elon Musk’s profile picture is to blame for the recent surge in the value of Dogecoins since his sunglasses reflect a dogecoin sliver in the light.

Although nothing like Dodge or anything like that is present in the current scenario. Is there a more logical explanation for the change in profile picture? As a result, it’s difficult to accept that Musk would act without any prior knowledge.

His lovely face is the only thing that stands out in the profile. The BAFTA Awards 2022 will include Talulah Riley and her new lover Thomas, thus this could be a retaliatory move on his part. As far as I’m concerned, a man’s heart is a man’s heart, no matter how brilliant he is.

Alternatively, it’s possible that he was simply bored and felt the need to do anything as banal as changing their profile image. How likely is it that Elon Musk’s profile image was changed for some other reaso