Olympus Takes The Bait! Release Date

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 111 is scheduled for this week with a reasonable release date. Fans had been waiting to read a new chapter since seeing Kim Dokja and Junghyuk win the scenario. According to the priority list, Shin’s return is something that heroes would do in the future. However, there is still time before this story comes up again. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the next outing.

In the upcoming chapter of ORV, fans will see what Olympus is trying to convey to the heroes. Kim Dokja was seen getting the news from him that he had taken the bait. But the next step has yet to be communicated to him. Fans are already excited to see what’s next in this storyline.

Omniscient Reader’s Point of View Chapter 111: What Will Happen Next?

Next, in Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Kim Dokja will bypass all of the Dokkaebis and the other authorities, only to find that he’s dealing with someone with far more power. That’s right, this time Olympus himself will be dealing with the winners of the fifth scenario. And certainly beating a Dokkaebi brings a lot of attention to a hero even if he didn’t win in a scenario.

Thus, from the point of view of the omniscient reader, Chapter 111 opens with the completion of the message. The heroes will learn what Olympus wanted to ask him. If the reward is good enough, he might even consider doing the job. If not, then another challenge would lie ahead.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The Know-It-All Reader’s Point of View Chapter 110 began with the entry of Youngki the Dokkaebi, who had come in place of Paul to oversee the upcoming reward reckoning. He gave all of the heroes supporting medicine to help them recover from the injuries sustained in the raid. He then revealed that the reward for the fifth scenario was the selection of a “Grade B Skill”. Also, the lie detection kill has also been added to Kim Dokja’s inventory.

That same evening, all the heroes grabbed a beer and enjoyed the rest of the night in peace. But they wondered where Junghyuk went after the fight was won. But Kim made a conscious decision not to drink too much as it would have serious consequences for him. The chapter ended with a message that made them realize that Olympus had taken the bait.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 111: Release Date

There is no pause in the release of this week’s outing. Fans can see all of the storylines converging into a single point this week. Therefore, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 111 will be published non-stop this week. Thus, the final release date is June 13, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the manhwa on the official sites of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. Finally, keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more information about it.