Olivia Cooke Is Glad She Never Watched Game Of Thrones Before Her House Of The Dragon Interview

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cooke shared with castmate Rhys Ifans: “As soon as I got the job [‘House of the Dragon’] when I started watching ‘Game of Thrones’ I realized I had auditioned with Cersei’s scenes, so I’m glad I hadn’t seen it because I would have mimicked anything she did.” That is enlightening as it now at least states that Cooke’s character ensures a whole new take on a fantastic actress.

It’s also interesting that the show’s producers had the actress audition with scenes from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), arguably one of the most complicated characters in Game of Thrones. The fact that Olivia Cooke revealed that she hadn’t seen the show before and that she would have ended up copying Headey’s amazing performance is testament to how she and many viewers have praised Cersei despite her deliciously evil acts in the back of her mind. The actress prefers to take a humble tone when it comes to her skills, but her memorable performances in Bates Motel and Ready Player One are more than enough to validate her ability to create interesting characters.