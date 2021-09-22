The State medical board of Ohio has renewed the license of Dr. Sheri Tenpenny. She is the one doctors who have claimed that Covid 19 vaccination makes the peoples magnetic. Her medical license was issued in the year 1984 and is set to expire on 1st Oct. The board commenced that the credentials physician has revived her license on Thursday for another two years.

Dr. Tenpenny has gained national media awareness when she has talked to the Ohio House health conference and instructed them about the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said that the vaccine can magnetize their recipients which has the 5G tower interface. The nationwide judge has deemed about a non-expert under vaccine injury lawsuit. Tenpenny is amongst the 12 prolific dissemination for Covid 19 who has misinformed on social media, as per the research from the Centre for countering Digital Hate.

Tenpenny, the anti-vaccine activist since 2000 has called the vaccine the method of mass destruction and depopulation. She has charged $623 for her boot camp for training the people for convincing others for refraining from the vaccine and sold her books. She also passed the statement of no to vaccine for $578 on Amazon.

The Ohio state board law has been allowed the votes of at least 6 out of 12 members for the domain of the physician for making the false, fraudulent, deceptive, and misleading statement for practicing medicines.

It includes fact misrepresentation which is likely to mislead. The license will have an expiry date on two years basis. The spokesperson of the medical board, Jerica Stewart has confirmed the Tenpenny license renewal. She also said to keep up with 92,000 practitioners which the board has automatically revived the applications. The positive answers can catalysts the automatic complaint stemming from an application or which the board can investigate the grievance or can solely launch the probe. However, she has not made any comment on Tenpenny directly.

The revival does not prevent the board from taking future disciplinary action, Jerica Stewart further added.

Before the acting of the board, the Ohio capital Journal reached to the state medical board and physician association for asking whether Tenpenny should be certified as a physician again or not.

The physician association has contacted they avoided comment on whether it can believe Tenpenny remains as peer and colleague.

Executive director of the Ohio State medical association, Todd Baker has decreased the specific question about the Tenpenny and can refer to the inquiries with the state medical board.

He further pointed out the OSMA statement with Covid-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers. But he refused to pass any comment on Tenpenny.

The executive director of the Ohio Osteopathic Association, Matt Harney has addressed that the state medical board has the full authority for investigating the fraud or receptions. But refuse to answer any of Tenpenny’s comments. Hence, Tenpenny’s magnetic transformation with Covid 19 vaccination is very controversial.