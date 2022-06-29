Officially Confirmed! Release Date & More To Know

advertisement

Recently, the production team for the anime Genjitsu No Yohane announced this at a concert. The announcement included a promotional video and image. The adventures of a fortune-telling girl have amazed fans in the form of the manga. Therefore, the creators decided to adapt the manga into an anime. The announcement even included the release year for the upcoming anime. But before we get into more details, here are some anime source manga updates you should know!

Sakurako Kimino wrote the source manga of the titular anime. But Masaru Oda illustrated the manga in its actual form. The publication of Kadokawa published the manga in Dengeki G’s magazine. The original run started in May 2016. Without further ado, let’s get into the details!

Genjitsu No Yohane Anime: Official Announcement Out!

The official announcement for the anime Genjitsu No Yohane came out in a concert. The concert was organized at the Tokyo Dome Venue. His name was Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqour’s 6th love life! Ku-Ru-Ku-Ru Rock ‘n’ Roll Tour Windy Stage”. The announcement came in the form of a promotional video. It had the clip of Yoshiko standing firmly in the forest. But suddenly a huge animal appears as she pulls her stick up off the ground.

The second clue in the announcement included an image. The picture had all the minor characters on the side of the frame. However, the main character was present in the center of the picture. All characters were present in a circular arrangement in the anime visual. The background had the backdrop of a natural landscape in the picture.

What is the anime about?

The anime’s story is about a girl who doesn’t get along well with anyone in town. This girl is Yoshiko Tsushima, who can tell fortunes. She lives in a town called Namazu. It is situated on the sea shore with a magnificent natural backdrop. Yoshiko was never comfortable in the city and used to always live alone. She left the city to live in the forest as people used to avoid her.

However, she decided to live on her terms and pursue her ambitions. She decides to move to different places to meet different people. She also meets some personalities who have had a lasting impact on her life. These characters change Yoshiko’s perspective on the whole world.

Genjitsu No Yohane Anime Release Date

Genjitsu No Yohane anime will be released in front of fans in 2023. However, a specific date for the anime is not confirmed. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!