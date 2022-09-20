Officially Confirmed! Release Date & Everything To Know

There is a wonderful play announcement for all fans of rom-com anime. The current run of Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 has been a celebration. Fans love every piece of art and history presented to them each week. And so they were worried that it would take the creators a long time to renew the project. Despite all the fear lurking everywhere, fans have found an easy route to Rent A Girlfriend Season 3. That’s right, the third outing finally got the green light, here’s everything you need to know about it.

The first season’s cast included the names of Kazuomi Koga, the series’ director. In addition, TMS Entertainment is responsible for the animation and production of the show. Fans hope that the same company will also animate the new season.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3: Official Announcement!

The news comes from the anime’s official website and Twitter account, which is divulging the details of the Season 3 renewal. So the second season is nearing completion and the creators are doing their best to sell the finale episode as a signed DVD. So, along with this special news, it was also announced that the third season had already started production. You can check out the latest promotional item right here:

As can be seen from the details of the source material, the internet says that there is still a lot of material that needs to be adapted for a new season. While the second season took a lot of criticism for the heavy writing, fans are still invested in the characters’ story. Half of the texts of the manga’s 246 chapters have already been used. This means that season three can take liberty to use a large portion of the content.

In addition, the biggest drawback of the second season was the fact that it failed to move the characters from their existing positions. That means there was no character development in any of them. This is likely to be the main focus of Rent A Girlfriend Season 3.

The latest news was only for the third season renewal. The release date and schedules have yet to be publicly announced. Also, even the storyboard has yet to come out. Fans expect the new season to come out in fall 2023.