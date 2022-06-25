Officially Announced! Release Date & Everything To Know

advertisement

The Date A Live IV anime production team announced the Date A Live V anime in its final episode. The unique plot propels the anime series into its fifth season. The story of Shido Itsuka and his lewd ability to seal the spirits is fun to watch. The anime’s extreme fan base forced the creators to extend it for another season. But before we move on to more details, here are some anime source light novel updates you should know!

The anime light novel story is based on the work of Koshi Tachibana. However, Tsunako illustrated the light novel in drawing form. The light novel’s publication began on March 19, 2011. Its total lifetime spanned 22 volumes. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

The final 12th episode of the fourth season of the titular anime announced Date A Live V Anime. The anime’s illustrator even posted a picture to commemorate this event. The image has a beautiful depiction of the spirits in the anime. The title of the anime is also mentioned in the image. Further details about the fifth part of the anime are not yet known.

Additionally, the image didn’t provide any major clue as to the continued cast or release details. The creators are in no mood to spill anything before the set date.

What will happen in Season 5?

The end of season four revisited Kurumi’s past memories. Shido goes out with her to seal her. But the memories of Kurumi prevent him from doing so. The mission that started with destroying ghosts has now turned into a love rod. Shido has started to really like Kurumi. He learns that she avenged his friend’s death with the original spirit, Mio. It is possible that Shido will accompany Kurumi in her revenge.

Season 5 will acknowledge Shido as a rebellion against the Ratatoskr organization. They will follow Shido for his inconsistency in following orders. So the fifth season will definitely cause problems for the main character.

Date A Live V Anime Release Date

The release details for the anime Date A Live V are not confirmed for now. The creators have planned to release the details next month. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!