Official Confirmed! Release Date & More To Know

The official social media platforms of Kaguya Day Anime. An anime series based on the title anime ended on Friday. However, the format of the new anime is slightly different. However, the production team has decided to release a more detailed statement in the near future. The third season of the anime, which aired on April 9th, has come to an end. But before we move on to more details, here are some updates about the source manga and recent anime history that you should know!

The source manga for the anime was the original work by Aka Akasaka. It ran digitally on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow. However, the third season of the anime was aired on BS11, Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV and Gunma Tv. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

Kaguya Day Anime: Officially Announced!

The production of Kaguya Day Anime announced this on their Twitter handle and their official website. However, this anime is not like any other anime series. The anime runs for 24 hours. It will not contain any kind of story. But it will look at the cast and personnel details. In addition, the journey of the characters and the people involved in the creation of the latest show is explored.

It’s kind of a tribute to the creators of the anime series. The 24-hour run is the reason for the anime project’s name. That’s why it’s called Kaguya Day. However, further information on further details of the new anime project is still pending. It may be released any time in the next two weeks.

What is the project about?

The new anime project will explore the evolution of the characters in the anime over time. The development of characters and the staff’s thoughts on those characters. The project will also show the intent behind infusing different emotions into the characters. As of now, the actual plot of the anime is not publicly available. The hopes are that this endeavor will focus more on the character of Kaguya than any other character.

Everyone’s contribution will get the applause of the creators. The creators have planned to release it as soon as possible. The anime has already reached its end. However, the project will only appear after a further detailed announcement.

Kaguya Day Anime Release Date

The release date for the Kaguya Day anime is not officially known. The production team is still in the middle of it. However, it is only a matter of a few days. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!