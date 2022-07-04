Official Announcement Released! Know The Release Date

advertisement

The author left everyone shocked after presenting the final chapter of Solo Leveling. But no need to worry. This is because the studio recently announced the anime adaptation Solo Leveling. Finally, in Solo Leveling Episode 1, fans around the world will once again explore a world of magic and mystery. It will take you to another world. Finally, the manga series production team also talks about their views on getting an anime series. Read on to find out more.

It explores a world where humans and hunters possess some magical powers. They must fight against deadly monsters to protect their people. But a weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in the midst of chaos. He must survive to stay in the fight. Unfortunately, the evil spirits killed his entire clan. But he was given another chance to prove his strength.

Solo Leveling Episode 1: Official Announcement!

A1-Pictures recently released the first trailer of the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Solo Leveling. It indicates that production is underway. It was announced back in June when A-Pictures announced the Solo Leveling adaptation on the Crunchyroll panel at AnimeExpo. Crunchyroll soon shared a video focusing on Jinwoo and his transformation. Although it was a vague trailer, it was enough to build fan interest and excitement. A1-Pictures is known for his best works like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, Sword Art Online and 86 Eighty-Six.

Soon the original webtoon production will talk about Solo Leveling Episode 1. Chugong said he is excited and excited that Jinwoo and other characters will be animated soon. Meanwhile, Dubu said he’s glad Solo Leveling is finally ready for its anime debut. He remains blown away to learn that Solo Leveling will soon return as an anime. He is grateful and asked fans to support their animation team.

Solo Leveling Episode 1: What Happens Next?

Solo Leveling focuses on a world where hunters and humans live together. But the awakened people are also popular as hunters. You can kill the evil spirits to protect the human race. Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in his clan, tries to fight the evil spirits. He has no choice as he wants to help his mother pay her hospital bills. Despite having a high healing rate, he still gets injured fairly quickly. Jinwoo is also often confronted with near-death experiences.

Together with his crew, he sets out to fight the evil spirits. But without knowing it, he will enter a double dungeon that will change his life. He can’t fight the evil spirits, but somehow he survives. Jinwoo later wakes up in a hospital bed. He seems amazed when he sees some targets appear over his head. He follows the tasks and later becomes the strongest hunter among all.

Solo Leveling is currently in production. It will take some time before you return to our screen. But during Crunchyroll Expo, the studio announced that Solo Leveling will return sometime in 2023. It will be available on Crunchyroll in Central America, America, South America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, CIS and the Middle East. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.