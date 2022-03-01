NU’EST’s JR, Aaron, And Ren Are Leaving PLEDIS Entertainment And The Band Is Officially Disbanding

Tragic news for the aficionados of the renowned K-pop band NU’EST, PLEDIS Entertainment has formally declared that three individuals from the band will leave PLEDIS Entertainment and just two of them will be recharging their agreement with PLEDIS Entertainment.

NU’EST’s JR, Aaron, And Ren Are Leaving PLEDIS Entertainment

JR, Aaron, and Ren are the ones leaving the agreement and are wanting to begin a performance profession in the interim Baekho and Min-Hyun will be reestablishing their agreement with PLEDIS Entertainment.

The fresh insight about NU’EST’s disbanding was delivered formally by PLEDIS Entertainment in an articulation written in both Korean and English.

The full assertion by PLEDIS Entertainment has expressed that their select agreement with NU’EST will end by March 14 and the choice of JR, Aaron, and Ren to end the agreement with PLEDIS Entertainment have taken in the wake of considering and talking about the future and best way of the singular individuals”.

This was the primary substance of the assertion. PLEDIS Entertainment likewise showed their appreciation to fans who have shown their adoration and backing to the teen pop band and the organization over the most recent 10 years.

They have likewise expressed that the organization regards the choice of JR, Aaron, and Ren to leave the band and demonstrates that there could be no great explanation that the band is disbanding.

PLEDIS Entertainment has additionally shown their appreciation to all individuals from NU’EST for being a piece of the organization and placing their best over the most recent 10 years.

The insight about NU’EST delivering their last collection in March was additionally declared by PLEDIS Entertainment in their authority explanation.

The organization has additionally requested the fans to give the singular individuals from NU’EST, the help and the adoration that they have been given for the beyond 10 years and have likewise said thanks to the enthusiasts of NU’EST for their help and unqualified love towards the band.

The band will authoritatively disband on March 14 and as a goodbye gift to fans from everywhere the world, the teeny-bopper group will be delivering their last collection together in March.

NU’EST’s disbandment is a stunning information to everybody as the band have been together for a considerable length of time and were together through various challenges.

According to the authority declaration of PLEDIS Entertainment, it seems like JR, Aaron, and Ren need to begin their own performance profession.

It is as yet not known whether Baekho and Min-Hyun will go on with PLEDIS Entertainment as a pair or will begin their own profession with the organization.

It’s been one year since NU’EST delivered their last collection and following one year of delivering no collection,

fans are broken by the insight about NU’EST’s disbandment but at the same time are anticipating the last collection of the band will be delivered in March.