Nozomi Mino’s Yakuza Lover live-action TV show drama adaptation announced for shoujo manga series

The cover of the first volume of the manga Yakuza Lover. Photo credit: Viz Media

On June 23, 2022 in the latest issue of Shogakukan’s Cheese! Magazine, it was announced that Nozomi Mino’s romance manga Shoujo Yazkua Lover will receive a live-action drama adaptation, which will air Thursday night in Japan on MBS channel’s Drama Tokku programming block.

In August, the manga will also receive a special epilogue chapter in the October issue of the magazine. Yakuza Lover’s story ended in the latest issue of Cheese! Magazine (August issue), but fans were excited for the upcoming live-action adaptation and upcoming special epilogue to keep it going.

The cover of the latest issue of Shogakukuan’s Cheese includes an announcement that Yakuza Lover will receive a live-action adaptation, and also includes an announcement about the start of a new manga series release. Ookawa Kippu’s Kimi ni Tsuite Breathless (I can’t breathe ’cause you blow me away) has started publication within the magazine.

The cover of the latest issue of Shogakukan’s Cheese Magazine. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Yakuza Lover?

The story revolves around a student named Yuri. One day, she is attacked at a rowdy party, but is saved by Toshiomi Oya, who happens to be the underboss of a yakuza syndicate. Despite being immediately attracted to him because of his good looks, she decides that she’s not in the market for a “bad boy” and that it’s probably better to just stay away from him.

The cover of the first volume of the manga Yakuza Lover. Photo credit: Viz Media

However, Yuri decides that it would be rude not to thank him for saving her and goes to him. When she meets him again, she can’t resist this attraction and decides to give him a chance. Even though Toshiomi is covered in tattoos and wears black leather, Yuri can see the kindness in him.

Together they begin a torrid, dangerous love affair that threatens to consume Yuri body and soul. Later, when tragedy strikes, Yuri tries to distance himself from Oya to protect himself from his dangerous lifestyle forever, but will their bond prove too strong to break?

The cover of the latest manga vol. by yakuza lovers. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Where can I read Yakuza Lover?

In March 2018, Mino published the manga in Shogakukan’s Premium Cheese! Magazine under the title Koi to Dangan Special Bullet. In April 2019, the series was merged into sister magazine Cheese! On May 26, Shogakukan sent out the manga’s 11th compiled volume. The English version of the manga was licensed by Viz Media, which published the 5th seasonth Volume on June 14, 2022.