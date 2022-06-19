No Game No Life Part 2 manga finally ends the hiatus

No Game No Life is getting a new manga adaptation. Credit: Yuu Kamiya.

No Game No Life Part 2 finally gives us more manga chapters! It’s been three and a half years since volume two since we had anything from the No Game No Life manga.

The official adaptation and final volume of the sub-series No Game No Life, Please! released in 2018-2019.

Details about the new adaptation are still unknown, but No Game No Life Part 2 in the title gives us hope that it will pick up where the official manga left off.

No Game No Life creator Yuu Kamiya. Credit: Yuu Kamiya

What’s not a game, not a life?

No Game No Life began as a light novel series written and illustrated by Yuu Kamiya. The eleventh volume was released in English on May 17, 2022 thanks to Yen Press and is still ongoing.

Yuu Kamiya married Mashiro Hiiragi in August 2011. Hiiragi was Kamiya’s manga assistant. After helping with some of the drawings in the second volume of the light novel No Game No Life, Kamiya’s editor suggested that the two would work together on a manga adaptation.

The manga’s debut in Monthly Comic Alive was delayed because Kamiya was working on the third light novel of No Game No Life. The first manga volume was translated into English on October 21, 2024 and the second came out on January 8, 2019.

No Game No Life is about Sora and Shiro, two hikikomori and siblings known as Blank in online games. A creature named Tet challenges them to a game of chess and they win.

Tet asks if they want to live in a world revolving around games and they say yes, thinking it’s a joke. So they are summoned to a realm called Disboard and learn that games decide everything.

Everything from small disputes to country borders and life has to be handled through games. Violence is forbidden due to a spell known as the ten promises.

Fortunately, Sora and Shiro waste little time adjusting to this new world and setting themselves up as rulers of the human race, unfortunately there are 16 different races in Disboard and not everyone is happy to see our main characters.

Is the anime getting a second season?

No Game No Life received a 12-episode anime adaptation on April 9, 2014. In addition, a prequel film adapted the sixth light novel focusing on events that took place 6,000 years before the series began airing on October 5, 2017 in the United States.

The movie is called No Game No Life: Zero.