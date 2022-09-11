Nie Li And The Crystal Jade Wall! Release Date

Chapter 396.6 of Tales Of Demons And Gods is all about Nie’s ability to breach the Crystal Jade Wall. The previous chapter marked the demon lord’s entry into the empty illusionary divine palace. He just entered the main hall and understood the inscriptions on it in a minute. Everyone was shocked by his action in such a short time. Also, Nie Li stepped forward to breach the wall after the Demon Lord.

Now there is tension about Nie’s fate with the Jade Wall. Will he be able to break through the wall? So far, the odds don’t seem to be in Nie Li’s favor. In addition, the poisonous tendrils in his body prevent him from cultivating demonic spirits within him. In addition, the technique of god tongue cultivation will be required to go through the crystal jade wall, and Nie is not so good at it. Read the following article to get the information about the upcoming chapter!

Tales of Demons and Gods Chapter 396.6: The Crystal Jade Wall

The next hurdle in Nie Li’s path is the Crystal Jade Wall in Chapter 396.6 of Tales Of Demons And Gods. He must clear it in the next chapter to leave the demon lord behind. Demon Lord is already at level 8 feat and Nie could reach level 5 feat at his best. Also, the Demon Lord has already crossed the Crystal Jade Wall.

If he makes it to Daozang’s treasure, Nie will never be able to defeat him in his life. In addition, Daozang’s treasure is an extremely precious power that can easily raise the rank to the level of deity. Daozang was the only one who could fight the wise emperor. So, Never must find a way to break the inscriptions on the Crystal Jade Wall using the God Tongue Cultivation technique.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The previous chapter began with Nie entering the main hall. Everyone just sat there to understand the inscriptions on the crystal jade wall. Combat skills were not effective against the Jade Wall. However, Nie Li realized that in this environment one can advance cultivation quickly. In addition, one must decipher the verses of the inscriptions on the wall.

So Nie Li figured out how to get through the Jade Wall and the Demon Lord got there. Nie Li watched him from afar when he was already at level 8 feat. However, Demon Lord simply got up and walked towards the Jade Wall. He easily passed through the wall, having cracked the inscription’s code. So Nie tries to break the inscriptions on the wall. But people followed him to stop his actions.

Tales Of Demons And Gods Chapter 396.6 will be released on September 11, 2022.