Nicole Kidman’s Knee Kept Her Out Of The Panic Room

Ahead of awards season and following her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart took a call with Nicole Kidman for Variety’s Actors on Actors (via Instagram). In a heartwarming conversation, Stewart had nothing but good things to say about the co-star we’d never seen her on screen with, and recalled how much she saw Kidman as a friend in an industry where she’s such an important part had become. “I was a little guy, but it’s an interesting time to meet someone and have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids says so much about you — everyone,” Stewart explained. By the time she was 12, the star-in-the-making had snagged a winning role, which gave her plenty of career insights that would make her known, and it was her friend who briefly worked with her on Panic Room that she had to to thank. “I just felt like I was friends with you and that says so much.”

Kidman herself was also grateful for the experience and acceptance of Jodie Foster’s view of the character, which she described as “just brilliant.” Looking back, however, she was just as grateful as Stewart, despite having to leave the project. “Here we are, decades later, and you’re incredible – [David] Fincher was right, as he always is – and that’s why we’re sitting here and I get to be your mate.