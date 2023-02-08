Nick Jonas Is ‘Thrilled’ To Be The Face Of Dexcom Again In Their Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Nick Jonas continued to post Twitter on February 7, 2023 that he’s “thrilled to be returning to the big game with Dexcom to share the new Dexcom G7 with the world,” but he’s since revealed he has even more reason to be excited. In an interview with Good Morning America, he revealed that Dexcom is also teaming up with his nonprofit Beyond Type 1. Together they are providing “$1 million for access and programs to continue the conversation about health equity.” Considering that a large portion of the comments on Jonas’ tweet came from people asking if there were any options for low-income people who can’t afford a CGM machine, this news is all the more welcome.

Dexcom is seen as a game changer for many diabetics who are tired of having to constantly prick their fingers to find out what their glucose levels are. We’ve seen more diabetics lately, such as B. A diabetic wearing a Dexcom in Disney’s Turning Red, and Jonas brings another level of awareness, especially for younger diabetics. “I think back to my 13-year-old self, newly diagnosed without really having anyone I knew in public living with this condition,” Jonas told Good Morning America. “I’m so excited that we’re doing a second commercial with a really great concept.”