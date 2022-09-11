New World Order Is Bringing Back An Unexpected Hulk Villain

As longtime fans of the franchise know, Marvel loves to bring back familiar faces for shock value. Consistent with this strategy, IGN reports that Tim Blake Nelson is resigning from his role as Dr. Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, will reprise his role in Captain America: New World Order. Sterns first appeared in The Incredible Hulk as the mysterious Mr. Blue,” a scientist trying to help Bruce Banner (Ed Norton) shed his Hulk personality. Similar to Blonsky, Sterns mutates when exposed to Banner’s blood, although viewers are not privy to his final form. In the comics, Sterns becomes the leader after exposure to gamma radiation gives him green skin, a bulbous head, and increased intelligence (via Marvel Database). However, his origin story already has a different basis within the MCU canon, so it’s possible that the character’s appearance and abilities will also be changed.

To his credit, Nelson is looking forward to playing the Sterns again. “I’m excited,” the actor said at D34 Expo (via Deadline). “Marvel is part of cinematic history, to be a part of it is an absolute honor. Thanks for staying with The Leader.” According to the same source, the next “Captain America: New World Order” is currently scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2024.