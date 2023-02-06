New Title Unveiled! Plot & Release Date

In the final chapter, Rokan used his charge of destruction to defeat the monster boss Kimothy. Fans can’t wait to see what Rokan will do next. When someone does something special in this world, they are given a special name or title. So everyone is excited to see what Rokan’s new title will be. Will it unlock any special abilities for him? Here’s everything you need to know about the release date and storyline of Chapter 44 of Return of the SSS Class Ranker!

Return of the SSS Class Ranker Chapter 44: What Will Happen Next?

In the next chapter, Rokan will use his new title, Dwarf Friend. He plans to commission the dwarf to make 50 long swords ready for him the next day. Rokan also has some weapons for the dwarf to improve, to which the dwarf agrees. After upgrading the weapons, Rokan heads to the Third City’s integrated auction house to sell them for three times the regular price.

He also begins to think about farming for raw materials. He will also decide that he doesn’t want to start forging. People consider it one of the three evil skills and take a lot of time to level up the skills. Overall, Rokan is excited for the future and the opportunities his new title will bring. He’s excited to see what other rewards await him in the world of lords.

A short summary!

Return of the SSS Class Ranker Chapter 44 opened in the dungeon. Rokan set his sights on a new target, the Mine Imps, with a quest to collect 50 blue minerals in hand. But his motives were not just about completing the task at hand. The adventurous warrior knew that if he exceeded their expectations in the hunt, the dwarves would reward him with a special gift. With greed driving him forward, Rokan eagerly set out on his mission.

He swung his ax with ferocity as he took on the goblins, collecting every blue mineral with precision. As he approached the boss monster room, he carefully studied his surroundings and analyzed the horde of monsters that stood between him and his goal. Undeterred, Rokan devised a cunning plan. He sneaked into the room and made off with the cart full of minerals, leaving the boss monster and his minions in hot pursuit. With the boss monster hot on his heels, Rokan put his skills to the test.

He melted into the shadows and tried to remain invisible to his opponent. But he couldn’t easily fool the boss monster, and it quickly got wind of Rokan’s presence. Undeterred, Rokan unleashed his new combo ability, Charge of Destruction, a deadly combination of his most powerful abilities to land a critical hit. With a few more quick hits, the boss monster was defeated and Rokan emerged victorious, a cart full of blue minerals in tow.

New chapters of this webcomic appear every week. Fans can expect Return of the SSS-class Ranker Chapter 44 to be out by February 10, 2023. However, no exact date is known yet. Check this page for more updates. The Anime Daily team will keep you updated. Stay tuned!