New Moebana manga by Yokoyama Hidari brings Ikebana flower arrangements to Jump+ in June 2022

Moebana will be released in Jump+ starting June 30, 2022. Photo credit: Jump +/Twitter

With so many highly anticipated anime gearing up to premiere in the summer 2022 season, it can become increasingly difficult to keep up with all the new manga that are also coming out. While it feels like a new series starts every other week, probably none will be quite as unique as Moebana.

If you haven’t heard of the series, that’s probably because it was only recently announced as a new upcoming story by mangaka Yokoyama Hidari.

The first chapter of Moebana will be available on the Jump+ app on June 30, 2022.

What will Moebana’s story be about?

Although not much is known about this new series yet, some information about the plot has been released so far.

According to this release announcement found on twitter, Moebana becomes a “teenage drama about boys making ikebana flower arranging art”. It sounds like an interesting and unique concept that will surely attract multiple readers.

Despite what might be perceived as more of a shojo theme, the upcoming manga series is categorized as a shonen. That means it’s geared towards a younger male audience, just as series like One Piece and My Hero Academia technically are.

What is ikebana?

If you’ve never heard the term “ikebana,” you’re certainly not alone. While many people have heard of floral arrangements, may even have bought them, or even created them themselves, ikebana refers to a specific Japanese practice.

In Japan, ikebana is the art of arranging cut stems, leaves and flowers in some type of container, often a vase, to create a beautiful arrangement.

This is a skill that typically takes three to five years to master and involves learning many different types of fastening and positioning techniques to get the arrangements just right.

There are different styles of arrangement within the art of ikebana. Some of the most common are:

Heika: This is the simplest and uses tall vases

Rikka: meaning standing flowers

Shoka: meaning living flowers

Seika: which means flung flowers

Moribana: Arrangements in shallow containers

An example of a Moribana style Ikebana flower arrangement. Photo credit: web-Japan.org

Who is Yokoyama Hidari?

If you’ve never heard of it Yokoyama Hidari, sure you will soon. While Moebana appears to be their first sequel, they’re not entirely new to the publishing world.

Before Moebana, they released several one-shots in Jump SQ and Jump+.

Their titles include Ken no Hanazono, Noroi Idol Ichinmatsu-chan, Banchou no Juuhachiban, Kanpachi no Tendon, and Ore no Ji.