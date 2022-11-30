New Character Posters For The Super Mario Bros. Movie Give Fans A Taste Of The Adaptation’s Various Locales

To commemorate the release of the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer on November 29, 2022, Illumination and Universal Pictures have released six character posters for fans to enjoy (via @TheCartoonBase on Twitter). Each of them focuses on a key character from the film, standing in an environment unique to their specific poster. Mario faces several large mushrooms, while Luigi (Charlie Day) stands in shame before a dark, foreboding forest covered in lava and occupied by several drybones. Bowser (Jack Black) grins in front of a lava-covered landscape not unlike his bouncy castle.

As for Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), who is smiling and holding a keg in his poster, he is shown in a gladiator arena similar to the one in which he fights Mario at the beginning of the second trailer. Fittingly, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) grins in front of the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) smiles holding his cane in a field of fire flowers. Behind him, Mario and Peach are enjoying a campfire under the night sky. Suffice it to say, if these posters are any indication, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will showcase a vibrant, colorful, and diverse landscape.

The long-awaited Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere on April 7, 2023.