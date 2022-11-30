New Cast Updates Out! Release Date & More To Know

The release of The Legendary Hero is Dead anime is fast approaching. Recently there was an update with new details from the production. The release date for the upcoming anime is publicly available. Rion Kujo is making the final preparations for the anime director. On May 2, 2022, the anime received its final update. After that, the production gradually revealed more information about the anime. This is by no means the end of the conversation. But first, here are some details about the manga that inspired the anime!

In the story, a humble servant accidentally kills the brave hero who was supposed to save the world from the forces of darkness. Thus begins the greatest adventure of his life. The main character, Touka, is a normal (albeit a bit odd) farmer who lives in the small town of Cheza. Sion, the real hero, is out there fighting demons threatening to invade the earth while dreaming of becoming a hero and getting the girl. At one point, however, Touka accidentally murders the hero. And now that our Legendary Hero is gone, who will save the world?

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Anime: Official Announcement!

The Legendary Hero is Dead, an upcoming TV anime based on the Subaruichi comic fantasy manga, has revealed a new key visual and three new cast members. Also, the newest cast members are out: Ayana Taketatsu lends her voice as Anri Hazewards. Hibiki Yamamura provides the voice of Yuna Yunis. Yurika Kubo provided the voice of Marguerite Farom. Shogakukan Asia has an English version of their Japanese manga The Legendary Hero is Dead! which was first published in her manga magazine Ura Sunday Shonen and her digital manga app Manga One.

What is the plot?

Hell’s Gate, far north of the globe, is a gate that the Demon Lord used to infiltrate our world in the past. The famous hero Shion Bladearts using Excalibur and his loyal group of allies closed the gate and eliminated the demonic threat. The seal isn’t as strong as it used to be because it was never fully made. This allows the demons to continue their attack. Touka Scott, a selfish and sexually immoral farmer, is concerned for the safety of his community, so he digs snares to protect them from the demons.

But fear not, because Shion is coming to reseal Hell’s Gate and save the world! The famous hero is no longer with us; he met his end in one of Touka’s traps. Anri may not be able to bring Shion back to life, but she can save their journey by allowing Touka’s soul to enter Shion’s decomposing body so they can continue to Hell’s Gate. Touka’s childhood best friend, Yuna Yunis, decides to come along. They began their mission to save the world as a trio, and they may have been the most ill-equipped group ever!

After accidentally killing the hero who was supposed to save the world from the forces of darkness, the main character of our story is thrown into the adventure of a lifetime. If our mythical hero dies, who will come to save the world? We’ll find out in April 2023, when the series is set to premiere in Japan. Stay tuned for more updates.