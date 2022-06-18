New Bounty Will Be Revealed! Release Date

advertisement

One Piece Chapter 1053 will be about a new bounty. In the previous chapter, the Elders couldn’t believe that Kaido and Big Mom were finally gone. They decided to close the borders of the country of Wano. Meanwhile, people in the flower capital celebrated their freedom. Drake and Hawkins are reunited.

Now, in the upcoming chapter, the new bounty will be revealed. Well, it looks like Kid and Law will secure the position. But anything could happen. Buggy will plan his next move and surprise everyone. In the meantime, the elders will be working on something important. Read on to find out more.

One Piece Chapter 1053: What Will Happen Next?

Recently, the leaked spoiler suggested that Luffy and Buggy will be the new Yonko, not Eustass Kidd and Trafalgar Law. Now, with Big Mom and Kaido’s demise, it was obvious that the replacement was going to happen. The shocking part, however, is that Buggy will join Luffy. He controls the largest company in the world, while Law and Kid have no political background. Despite this, the world government sees Kid and Law as dangerous threats.

Now Luffy, Law and Kid have the same bounty. Luffy will be the main focus. However, this is not the end of the Wano Country arc. No doubt Oda will try to get some rest after enduring the immense struggle. Meanwhile, Buggy and the rest of Straw Hats wait their turn. Luffy will give a speech and give everyone hope that things will get better from now on.

A short summary!

One Piece Chapter 1052 began with the Five Elders discussing the arrival of Nika. They also discussed the downfall of Big Mom and Kaido. They knew they couldn’t cover up the story. In the meantime, they learned that Zunesha had disappeared. However, the world government faced difficulties as the Wano’s borders remained closed. At Onigashima Castle, Drake and Hawkins reconciled and Drake, who was a Navy spy, revealed the status. Hawkings stated that he was stalking Kaido when he thought he was dying.

Drake recalled the time Hawkins looked into his own future. A week after the war, the flower capital was decorated as they celebrated their freedom. People debated that Komurasaki was Hiyori. Rumors about the hero of Wano spread like wildfire. It was revealed that the hero was Joyboy who was not in Wano. He decided to stay with those who had lost their people in battle. Sawamatsu and Kin’emon had spoken to Marco.

One Piece Chapter 1053 will be released on June 19, 2022. It will be available on VIZ. The upcoming chapter will finally show how things will settle down after Big Mom and Kaido's demise.