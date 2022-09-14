Netflix’s Troll – What We Know So Far

Troll is slated to release December 1, 2022 exclusively on Netflix with an age rating of TV-14. It is produced by Motion Blur’s Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, who also produced the 2020 Netflix film Cadaver, a post-apocalyptic horror film. “We are thrilled to bring to life ‘Troll’, a Norwegian fairy tale character played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market,” Horn and Sinkerud previously announced in a statement. “At Motion Blur, we’re thrilled to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix.”

Netflix’s Vice President of International Original Film, David Kosse, also initially commented, “We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this magnitude to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is a highly accomplished filmmaker, and I’m excited for him to return to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious and fun film,” (per Deadline). As the troll’s design and outstanding cast looks quite intriguing, we are excited for this new monster movie.